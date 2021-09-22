September 22, 2021
High School Scoop - Wednesday September 22, 2021

Please join us in praying for the family of Woodbridge (VA) defensive coordinator Fred Moore, who collapsed during the third quarter of their game last week and was transported to the hospital, where he later passed. Moore was in his second season on the staff after previously coaching at Coffeyville CC (JC - KS), Faulkner University (NAIA - AL), and Troy.

Georgia Southern: Chad Lunsford provides inspiring perspective all coaches should hear after fans voice disappointment in 1-2 start.

Portland State: "I was just talking out of my ass on the radio." Bruce Barnum tells us how a single comment led to a viral promotion... that cost him nearly $15,000.

Calling all RBs: In a crowded NIL market, Arby's put put out a creative NIL casting call effectively saying: "Hey D-I running backs, we want to pay you!"

Mike DeBord: Mike DeBord, the former Indiana and Tennessee offensive coordinator and college coaching veteran, has suffered a significant stroke and could use all of our prayers. Please keep DeBo in your prayers.

