High School Scoop - Wednesday September 29, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Jim Matney, who helped turn the Johnson Central HS (KY) program into a state power, died Tuesday after a monthlong battle with COVID-19. Coach Matney, who won over 300 games and 2 state titles, was honored last night as stadiums around the Commonwealth (including UK) turning their lights on to honor his legacy. Please join us in praying for coach Matney's family.

QwikCut: Our stats analysts are dedicated to giving teams accurate and insightful data. We understand the importance of game planning because coaches are using more data than ever to prepare for upcoming games. If you need more than a basic breakdown, contact us to learn more about our advanced stats packages. Plus, coaches can also add custom columns within the platform, allowing your team to filter on just about anything imaginable. We’ll save your staff hundreds of hours this season!

TCU: Gary Patterson is still mad about the events immediately following the SMU-TCU game on Saturday.

Motivation: As a young coach observing other programs, Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman picked up his upbeat coaching style as he observed that players will never reach their full potential when motivated by fear.

Georgia Southern: We talk through the Georgia Southern situation in the latest episode of the FootballScoop Podcast.