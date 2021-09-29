September 29, 2021
High School Scoop - Wednesday September 29, 2021

Jim Matney, who helped turn the Johnson Central HS (KY) program into a state power, died Tuesday after a monthlong battle with COVID-19. Coach Matney, who won over 300 games and 2 state titles, was honored last night as stadiums around the Commonwealth (including UK) turning their lights on to honor his legacy. Please join us in praying for coach Matney's family.

TCU: Gary Patterson is still mad about the events immediately following the SMU-TCU game on Saturday.

Motivation: As a young coach observing other programs, Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman picked up his upbeat coaching style as he observed that players will never reach their full potential when motivated by fear.

Georgia Southern: We talk through the Georgia Southern situation in the latest episode of the FootballScoop Podcast.

