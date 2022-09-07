High School Scoop - Wednesday September 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: QwikCut has a platform for every sport and stat breakdowns for all major sports. Player grading, advanced playbook, and ad-free highlights… QwikCut has it all! Sign up during August and your varsity team will get Double the Storage. Don’t wait, this is a great deal! Click here to get started.

Video: A clip of a head high school coach allegedly spanking a player has surfaced in Alabama.

Urban Meyer: Back in the analyst seat, Urban Meyer breaks down a play from Penn State's winning drive against Purdue where both coordinators dialed up the perfect play.

Winning Box Scores: Georgia's 49-3 demolition of No. 11 Oregon was impressive, but our Week 1 Championship Belt goes to a team you're not suspecting.