September 8, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Wednesday September 8, 2021

Author:
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

Podcast: The new FootballScoop podcast has dropped. We'll be bringing short stories from and into the coaching world. Subscribe here for Apple Podcasts and here for Spotify.

Belleville West (IL): Belleville West HS, a 7A school located in Southern Illinois in the St. Louis metro area, is looking for a Week 1 opponent for the 2022 season. Possible Home and Away series. Contact Head Coach Jason Wells at jwells@bths201.org if interested.

Coaching Life Hacks: Tracking how these five statistics correlate with winning over Weeks 0 and 1.

You May Like

Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021

CoachComm-AFS0821

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 31, 2021

Coach Weaver Quote

High School Scoop - Thursday August 26, 2021

640x300_August

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 25, 2021

GMTM-Albright

High School Scoop - Thursday August 19, 2021

640x300_August

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 18, 2021

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday August 16, 2021

SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday August 13, 2021