Strength Scoop - Friday May 13, 2022

Western Michigan: Western Michigan University: Western Michigan University Olympic Strength and Conditioning has an opening for a full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This position will be assigned women’s track & field and women’s golf. In addition to the primary sport assignments, this position will assist the performance training of men’s ice hockey, men’s & women’s basketball, and other Olympic sports as needed. This person reports to the Director of Strength & Conditioning. It is a full time, salaried position, with the option to buy in benefits. Requirements/Preferred: completion of collegiate graduate assistantship in sport performance, 2+ years full time experience; SCCC, CSCS certification; CPR/AED certification; Master’s Degree. If interested in the position, please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to michael.d.carbott@wmich.edu. Attention: Mike Carbott.

Dixie State (FCS): Dixie State is looking for 3-4 volunteer interns to help during the summer, and the fall 2022. Position. could start as soon as June 6th. Summer interns will primarily help with Football, MBB, WBB and a few other fall sports. Fall interns will have more opportunity to help with variety of other sports and work one on one with a strength coach. Dixie State ( Utah Tech) is a D1 FCS school that competes in the WAC. Individuals will gain knowledge of programing, VBT, Catapult systems, and nutrition. Qualifications: Highly motivated individuals who are considering strength and conditioning as a career. Would prefer some experience coaching, and or training athletes or clients. Also is either pursing or have a CSCS or CSCCA. If interested email quinn.dilworth@dixie.edu.

Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA): University of Lynchburg is currently seeking applicants for 1 Graduate Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach. The selected candidate will directly report to the Director of Strength and Conditioning. Duties include, but are not limited to the design and implementation of all aspects of year-round strength and conditioning programs for designated teams, implementation of recovery, sleep, nutritional education, conducting/attending meetings, and consistent communication with sports coaches and athletic training staff, assist in the daily operations and management of Wake Field House, and gameday operational duties as assigned. Minimum qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field, CPR, AED, and First-Aid certifications, and a nationally recognized certification (NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC). Additional preferred qualifications include additional strength & conditioning/nutrition-related certifications, previous college athletic playing experience, and a high-level understanding of D3 rules and regulations. Interested applicants submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references with the subject “(Your Name) - GA Strength and Conditioning Coaching Applicant” to the Director of Strength and Conditioning, Ed Smith at smith_er1@lynchburg.edu. *University of Lynchburg is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Selected candidate(s) must successfully pass a background check. Application reviews will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.