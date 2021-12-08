SMU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the SMU staff under Rhett Lashlee is coming together via this page.

Sonny Dykes left SMU to replace the legendary Gary Patterson at TCU, and while he had just one foot out the door, SMU lined up Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee as their new head coach.

Before leaving for Coral Gables, Lashlee served as the SMU offensive coordinator for two seasons. This marks the first head coaching opportunity for the longtime coordinator.

Here, on the SMU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: RHETT LASHLEE

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

GARIN JUSTICE

MIAMI OL

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Garrett Riley (OC / QBs)

AJ Ricker (Co-OC / OL)

Ra'Shaad Samples (Assistant HC / RBs)

David Gru (WRs)

Josh Martin (TEs)

Graduate Assistant: Mitch Kirsch, Gaston Lamascus

Quality Control Analysts: Hunter McWilliams, Colby Cameron, Herschel Sims

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Jim Leavitt (DC)

Trey Haverty (Safeties)

Stefan McClure (CBs)

Chidera Uzo-Diribe (DL)

Graduate Assistants: Joe Dineen

Quality Control Analysts: Josh Creech,

Senior Quality Control Analyst:

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:

Kenny Perry

Senior Quality Control Analyst: Bonner Bordelon

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Assistant AD for Human Performance: Kaz Kazadi

Co-Director of Human Performance: Kale Igboh

Co-Director of Human PerformanceL Elias Ellefsen

Chief of Staff: Anthony Crespino

Director of Player Personnel: Jeff Jordan

Director of Community and Recruiting Relations: Scott X. Nady

Recruiting Coordinator: Jourdan Blake

Director of Creative Media: Jason Andrews

Director of Graphic Design: Maddie Anderson

Director of Former Player Relations: Ramon Flanigan

