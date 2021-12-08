Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
SMU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the SMU staff under Rhett Lashlee is coming together via this page.
SMU - Staff Tracker

Sonny Dykes left SMU to replace the legendary Gary Patterson at TCU, and while he had just one foot out the door, SMU lined up Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee as their new head coach.

Before leaving for Coral Gables, Lashlee served as the SMU offensive coordinator for two seasons. This marks the first head coaching opportunity for the longtime coordinator.

Here, on the SMU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: RHETT LASHLEE

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
GARIN JUSTICE
MIAMI OL

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Garrett Riley (OC / QBs)
AJ Ricker (Co-OC / OL)
Ra'Shaad Samples (Assistant HC / RBs)
David Gru (WRs)
Josh Martin (TEs)
Graduate Assistant: Mitch Kirsch, Gaston Lamascus
Quality Control Analysts: Hunter McWilliams, Colby Cameron, Herschel Sims

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jim Leavitt (DC)
Trey Haverty (Safeties)
Stefan McClure (CBs)
Chidera Uzo-Diribe (DL)
Graduate Assistants: Joe Dineen
Quality Control Analysts: Josh Creech, 
Senior Quality Control Analyst:

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:
Kenny Perry
Senior Quality Control Analyst: Bonner Bordelon

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Assistant AD for Human Performance: Kaz Kazadi
Co-Director of Human Performance: Kale Igboh
Co-Director of Human PerformanceL Elias Ellefsen
Chief of Staff: Anthony Crespino
Director of Player Personnel: Jeff Jordan
Director of Community and Recruiting Relations: Scott X. Nady
Recruiting Coordinator: Jourdan Blake
Director of Creative Media: Jason Andrews
Director of Graphic Design: Maddie Anderson
Director of Former Player Relations: Ramon Flanigan

