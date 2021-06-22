12-team playoff takes another important step forward, but with a warning

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Earlier today, a presentation was provided to the College Football Playoff board of managers on the 12-team playoff proposal.

Mississippi State president and chairman of the College Football Playoff board of managers Mark Keenum provided a statement on that meeting today with a statement that reads:

"The College Football Playoff board of managers today heard a presentation from a working group appointed to look into the possibility of expanding the College Football Playoff. It was an excellent presentation and on behalf of the board, I am grateful to the four members who spent two years discussing this important issue and arriving at its recommendation for a 12-team playoff."

"The four team playoff has been a great success and I'm confident that it will remain a success. Nevertheless, it is our responsibility to explore options to make it even better by increasing the number of schools that participate in it."

The statement goes on to share that the board of managers has authorized the management committee to begin a "summer review" that will engage "other important voices" such as coaches, athletic directors, student-athletes, and school presidents on the matter.

One of the issues at hand with instituting a 12-team playoff in the short term seems to be the contracts currently in place with bowls, Keenum shared.

"We have relationships with the bowls and a broadcast partner with whom we will want to consult to explore the feasibility of the 12-team proposal."

"This too will happen during this summer study period. Having given the management committee the charge to look into expansion, it is our duty to take their good work and ascertain whether it is feasible based on the feedback we receive."

Then the warning came to close out the statement.

"I caution observers of our process not to rush to conclusions about what this board may decide. The working group has presented us a thorough and thoughtful proposal. There is more work to do, more listening to do and more information needed before we can make a decision."

Nicole Auerbach tweeted just after the statement was released that in her conversations with presidents and commissioners, they're looking into the current contracts that are in place to see if a 12-team playoff is even possible to implement before the 2026 season. 

Whether it is feasible or not is part of what will be explored this summer.

The next meeting with the board will take place in September, and that's likely the next time we'll hear more on this.

See the full statement below.

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 1.24.07 PM
Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 1.24.21 PM
Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 1.24.35 PM

You May Like

RC Slocum

RC Slocum diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

The College Football Hall of Fame coach checked himself into the MD Anderson Cancer Center on Saturday.

Mike Elko

"You win or lose every single play in football." How Mike Elko teaches 3rd down defense.

The Texas A&M coordinator stressed that a successful third down defense begins with winning 1st-and-10.

West Virginia kicker

Sources: FCS coordinator joining West Virginia staff

Stony Brook special teams coordinator Tony Thompson is now an analyst at West Virginia

br catholic

Louisiana prep association strips Baton Rouge Catholic High of multiple state championships

An investigation this spring into the Baton Rouge Catholic powerhouse football program has resulted in the lost of multiple state football championships and runners-up finishes for the Bears' program.

Mike Gundy

Report: Mike Gundy to take significant pay cut for second straight year

Mike Gundy is opting to take another significant voluntary pay cut, and assistant coaching salaries will be affected as well, in order to help the athletic department, according to a report from the Tulsa World.

Todd Dodge

How to train a championship-winning Division I QB, according to the coach who knows better than anyone

Todd Dodge has won six Texas state titles with six different QBs. Five of them have or will play Division I football. We got an inside look at how he does it.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 23: NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks as Ed Ray (R), chairman of the NCAA's executive committee and Oregon State president looks on, during a press conference at the NCAA's headquarters to announce sanctions against Penn State University's football program on July 23, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The sanctions are a result of a report that the university concealed allegations of child sexual abuse made against former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was found guilty on 45 of 48 counts related to sexual abuse of boys over a 15-year period. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Supreme Court rules unanimously against NCAA

eargles

The Eargles' fight of a lifetime comes with an irrepressible smile

Kristen Eargle wasn't focused on her own family's difficult path. Nor was her husband, veteran college coach Josh Eargle. Instead, they vowed to launch a journey to help at-risk children everywhere. River of Hope is doing just that.