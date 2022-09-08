Skip to main content

2 days before showdown at No. 11 Oklahoma State, Arizona State announces new G.M.

Tony DeFeo is tabbed as Associate A.D. for football administration, G.M.

The Arizona State Sun Devils football program, which has been embroiled in an NCAA investigation into the recruiting practices of Herm Edwards' staff -- some members of whom already have departed, has announced a new administrative leader atop football.

Tony DeFeo, previously Jim Harbaugh's director of football operations, analytics and NFL liaison at Michigan, was tabbed for the new oversight role.

"My family and I are extremely grateful to Coach Herm Edwards, Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson and especially Deputy Athletics Director Jean Boyd for the opportunity to join the Sun Devil family," DeFeo said in the school's release.

DeFeo also has NFL experience with the San Francisco 49ers. A University of Kansas graduate who earned a doctorate in sports law from DePaul, DeFeo likewise has been a successful entrepreneur -- and ASU's release also touted DeFeo's past experience in negotiating media broadcast rights deals as well.

The Sun Devils' program under Edwards has been under the NCAA microscope for an extended period of time due to allegations of egregious recruiting violations that were said to have repeatedly occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic -- specifically when the NCAA and its member programs had agreed to a months-long dark period that outlawed in-person recruiting, among other elements. 

ASU opened its 2022 season with a 40-3 win against Football Championship Subdivision foe Northern Arizona last week. The Sun Devils are scheduled to kick off against the Cowboys (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

You May Like

deion-sanders-and-shedeur-sanders

Deion Sanders's son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders, gifts team Beats by Dre headphones

Shedeur Sanders has an NIL deal with Beats; provided the $300 headphones to peers

By John Brice
Steve Sarkisian

On the Line: What do we make of this Alabama-Texas game?

As Alabama and Texas stage the most-hyped game ever between a No. 1 team and an unranked opponent, Week 2 also gives us the Johnny Majors Classic, the CyHawk game, and a scintillating #FutureBig12AfterDark game.

By Zach Barnett
Satterfield

The story behind why South Carolina brought back the Wishbone last week

Marcus Satterfield was watching a classic college football matchup over the summer featuring the wishbone, and set a reminder to himself to get in some wishbone

By Doug Samuels
jm

FootballScoop breaks down college football's biggest games: Alabama-Texas, Florida-Kentucky, Vols-Pitt, BYU-Baylor and ... FCS showdown UT-Martin-Missouri State

The FootballScoop Podcast hits all of this weekend's Top 25 matchups and more

By John Brice
Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney inks new contract at Clemson

The Clemson head coach becomes the latest to earn eight figures annually.

By Zach Barnett
Nick Terry Saban

Nick, Terry Saban invest in Tuscaloosa luxury boutique hotel

The race for Alabama super-fans to stay in Nick Saban's own hotel begins a week from Thursday.

By Zach Barnett
Ryan Day

Buyout figure finalized on Ryan Day's new contract

If another school or an NFL team launches a pursuit of Ryan Day, his contract won't keep him chained to Ohio State.

By Zach Barnett
vols

Josh Heupel explains Tennessee's 'Don't look at the damn scoreboard!' philosophy

Vols' second-year coach sees growth, maturity in No. 24 Vols

By John Brice