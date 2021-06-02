2020 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists -- FCS & NAIA

FootballScoop on Wednesday proudly announced finalists for the FCS and NAIA Coordinator of the Year awards presented by AstroTurf, part of the FootballScoop Coach of the Year series.

After the FBS played its season in the fall, and Divisions II and III paused for the entire 2020-21 academic years due to the covid-19 pandemic, the FCS and NAIA pressed forward in the spring. Both successfully completed their seasons earlier this month; Sam Houston won its first FCS national title in a 23-21 thriller over South Dakota State on May 16, and Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) claimed its first NAIA crown with a 45-13 victory over Northwestern (Iowa) on May 10.

The FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards series is the only in college football where the winners are chosen exclusively by their peers. The FCS coordinator of the year has been honored since the program's inception in 2008, and the first NAIA coordinator of the year was honored in 2013.

FCS

Ryan Carty, Sam Houston offensive coordinator -- No. 7 scoring, national champs

Rob Christophel, Nicholls offensive coordinator -- No. 2 in scoring, No. 4 in total offense. Ranked No. 38 in total O in '19

Cody Crill, Incarnate Word offensive coordinator -- Jumped from No. 33 to No. 1 in total offense, No. 3 in scoring

Tom Clark, VMI defensive coordinator -- Dropped from 37.8 ppg to 21.8.

Corey Heatherman, James Madison defensive coordinator -- Top 10 in four defensive categories

Jimmy Rogers/Brian Bergstrom, South Dakota State co-defensive coordinators -- No. 3 in scoring defense

Manny Rojas, Delaware defensive coordinator -- Top 5 in five defensive categories

NAIA

Josh Davis, Northwestern (Iowa) offensive coordinator -- NAIA finalist, No. 5 in total offense

Mike Famigletti, Kansas Wesleyan offensive coordinator -- No. 3 in total offense, No. 4 in scoring

Phil Kleckler, Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) defensive coordinator -- No. 6 in scoring defense, national champs

Aaron Mingo, Dordt (Iowa) offensive coordinator -- No. 2 in total offense, No. 6 in scoring

Greg Peterson, Bethel (Kan.) offensive coordinator -- No. 1 in rushing, No. 1 in pass efficiency, No. 5 in scoring

Tyrone Pettaway, Southeastern (Fla.) defensive coordinator -- No. 1 in pass efficiency D, No. 5 in scoring defense

Mike Ridings, Keiser (Fla.) defensive coordinator -- NAIA semifinalist, No. 4 in total and scoring D

Since 1965, the AstroTurf brand has been driven by forward thinking ingenuity. Today AstroTurf continuously improves its system design to deliver playing surfaces with the most realistic, sport-specific performance, longest lasting durability, and sound player protection. For more information please visit AstroTurf.com

Created in 1999, FootballScoop.com is the premier source for coaching job information and has long been the most widely viewed website by coaches, athletic directors, strength & conditioning coaches, operations and equipment staff across America. As the leading coaching job information venue, FootballScoop.com serves our viewers’ needs by providing first hand, timely & accurate information for our audience. FootballScoop.com is the premier provider of official job postings.