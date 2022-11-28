2022 Broyles Award announces five finalists

The Broyles Award has selected their five finalists for the award given to the top assistant in college football.

Three offensive coordinators and two defensive play callers are represented.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh were the coaches chosen.

The five finalists will attend the award ceremony on December 6th in Little Rock.

Josh Gattis won the award as the offensive coordinator at Michigan last year before leaving to join Mario Cristobal's staff in the same capacity at Miami.

