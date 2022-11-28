Skip to main content

2022 Broyles Award announces five finalists

The Broyles Award has selected their five finalists for the award given to the top assistant in college football.

Three offensive coordinators and two defensive play callers are represented.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh were the coaches chosen.

The five finalists will attend the award ceremony on December 6th in Little Rock.

Josh Gattis won the award as the offensive coordinator at Michigan last year before leaving to join Mario Cristobal's staff in the same capacity at Miami.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Broyles Award

You May Like

Darrell Dickey

Report: Darrell Dickey will not return as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator

The move was widely expected, though it has very little to do with Dickey himself.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 12.56.18 PM

Uniforms for the Army v. Navy game have been unveiled

Who wins the head-to-head uniform battle between the two service academies this year?

By Doug Samuels
UNLV

Marcus Arroyo will not return at UNLV

Sources tell FootballScoop that UNLV is making a change.

By Doug Samuels
Arizona State

Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff

Ragle coached new Head Devil Kenny Dillingham as a high school player at powerhouse Scottsdale Chaparral.

By Zach Barnett
Texas State

A look at the Texas State search

Texas State has little history of success and infrastructure to build a sustained winning program at the FBS level, compared to its neighbors. But what the Bobcats do have: lots of interest from qualified coaches with local ties.

By Zach Barnett
GJ Kinne

Sources: GJ Kinne a strong candidate at Tulsa

A former Golden Hurricane himself, Kinne has guided Incarnate Word to the second round of the FCS playoffs in his first year on the job.

By Zach Barnett
matt-ruhle

Matt Rhule's first Nebraska staff could include pair of SEC offensive coordinators

Jake Peetz, Marcus Satterfield among top choices to join Cornhuskers, sources tell FootballScoop

By John Brice
Tim Lester WMU

Tim Lester and Western Michigan part ways

Tim Lester is reportedly out at Western Michigan.

By Doug Samuels