Football operations meeting agenda - AFCA 2022
The annual Director of Football Operations meeting is set for Monday at the AFCA convention in San Antonio.
This meeting is open for all operations folks across all levels of college football.
For additional information please contact UTEP director of football operations Nate Poss at nposs@utep.edu
Summary agenda:
Sunday evening social (sponsored by Teamworks) - Howl at the Moon 5-8pm
All meetings are Monday in Room 007ab
9am - Introductions & sponsor recognition
9:20 - Director of Football Operations of the Year annoucement
9:30 - Lisa Campos - UTSA Director of Athletics - Perspectives of moving forward in athletics
10:10 - Latest technology trends and fueling performance
10:50 - Todd Berry, executive director AFCA
11:10 - NIL advice for all levels of college athletics
noon - Lunch
1pm - NCAA presentation on football development
2:40pm - Open forum
We look forward to seeing everyone in San Antonio. Safe travels.