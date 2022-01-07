Football operations meeting agenda - AFCA 2022

The annual Director of Football Operations meeting is set for Monday at the AFCA convention in San Antonio.

This meeting is open for all operations folks across all levels of college football.

For additional information please contact UTEP director of football operations Nate Poss at nposs@utep.edu

Summary agenda:

Sunday evening social (sponsored by Teamworks) - Howl at the Moon 5-8pm

All meetings are Monday in Room 007ab

9am - Introductions & sponsor recognition

9:20 - Director of Football Operations of the Year annoucement

9:30 - Lisa Campos - UTSA Director of Athletics - Perspectives of moving forward in athletics

10:10 - Latest technology trends and fueling performance

10:50 - Todd Berry, executive director AFCA

11:10 - NIL advice for all levels of college athletics

noon - Lunch

1pm - NCAA presentation on football development

2:40pm - Open forum

We look forward to seeing everyone in San Antonio. Safe travels.