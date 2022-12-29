Skip to main content
2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year Finalists

The only coaching awards where winners are honored by their peers, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards program returns for its 15th season.

The FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards program is back for 2022, with finalists announced today.

The only coaching awards program where winners are selected by their fellow coaches, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year program celebrates its 15th season this fall. Coaches must be nominated by a fellow coach to be eligible for the award, and each category's winner is selected by prior winners of that category.

The FootballScoop Coach of the Year program honors excellence in performance and character at every on-the-field position and key off-the-field posts in FBS, as well as coordinators at the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA levels. 

Winners will be announced in the coming days and weeks and honored at the AFCA Convention in Charlotte next month. FBS strength, operations and personnel honorees will be announced separately. 

Without further ado, the 2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists:

Offensive Coordinator
Kenny Dillingham, Oregon
Alex Golesh, Tennessee
Andy Kotelnicki, Kansas 
Todd Monken, Georgia
Garrett Riley, TCU

Quarterbacks Coach
Kenny Dillingham, Oregon
Scott Isphording, Ohio 
Garrett Riley, TCU
Will Stein, UTSA 
Tony Tokarz, Florida State 

Running Backs Coach
Marquel Blackwell, Ole Miss
Hindley Brigham, UAB
Mike Hart, Michigan 
Anthony Jones, TCU
Deland McCullough, Notre Dame 

Wide Receivers Coach
Brian Hartline, Ohio State 
Malcolm Kelly/Doug Meacham, TCU 
Kelsey Pope, Tennessee 
Joe Price, UTSA 
Nate Scheelhaase, Iowa State 
JaMarcus Shephard, Washington 

Tight Ends Coach
Jeff Banks, Texas
Matt Drinkall, Army
Todd Hartley, Georgia 
Gerad Parker, Notre Dame
Freddie Whittingham, Utah 

Offensive Line Coach 
Alex Atkins, Florida State 
Adrian Klemm, Oregon 
Matt Mattox, UTSA 
Sherrone Moore, Michigan 
Stacey Searels, Georgia 

Coaches of the Year - 2022

Defensive Coordinator
Chris Hampton, Tulane 
Jesse Minter, Michigan 
Will Muschamp/Glenn Schumann, Georgia 
Phil Parker, Iowa 
Ryan Walters, Illinois 

Defensive Line Coach
Jeremy Garrett, Liberty 
Pat Kuntz, James Madison 
Charlie Partridge, Pitt
John Scott, Jr., Penn State 
Landius Wilkerson, South Alabama

Linebackers Coach
Pete Golding, Alabama
Bam Hardmon/Tayler Polk, Troy 
Jason Semore, Georgia Tech 
Mike Tressel, Cincinnati 
Seth Wallace, Iowa 

Defensive Backs
Aaron Henry, Illinois 
Terry M. Smith/Anthony Poindexter, Penn State 
Steve Clinkscale/Jay Harbaugh, Michigan
Lance Guidry/Chevis Jackson, Marshall 
Kane Ioane/Demario Warren, Boise State 

Special Teams
Pete Lembo, South Carolina 
Brian Mason, Notre Dame
Keith Murphy, Central Michigan

FCS Coordinator
Kevin Decker, Fordham offensive coordinator
Taylor Housewright, Montana State offensive coordinator
Jimmy Rogers, South Dakota State defensive coordinator
Dennis Thurman, Jackson State defensive coordinator
Steve Verbit, Princeton defensive coordinator

Division II Coordinator
Tom Anthony, Pittsburg State (Kan.) defensive coordinator
Tyler Haines, Shepherd (W. Va.) offensive coordinator
Ryan Hodges, Ferris State (Mich.) defensive coordinator
Byron Porter, Bentley (Mass.) defensive coordinator
Pete Sterbick, Colorado School of Mines offensive coordinator

Division III Coordinator
Nick Brady, Delaware Valley (Pa.) defensive coordinator
Shane Dierking, North Central (Ill.) defensive coordinator
Jeff Dittman, RPI (N.Y.) defensive coordinator
Matthew Popino, Endicott (Mass.) defensive coordinator
Matt Wheeler, Wartburg (Iowa) offensive coordinator

NAIA Coordinator
Daniel Cotter, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defensive coordinator
Fran Johnson, Texas Wesleyan offensive coordinator
Billy Kirch, Northwestern (Iowa) defensive coordinator
David Leonard/Justin Sullivan, Kansas Wesleyan co-defensive coordinators
Jake Menage, Northwestern (Iowa) offensive coordinator

