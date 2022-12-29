The FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards program is back for 2022, with finalists announced today.

The only coaching awards program where winners are selected by their fellow coaches, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year program celebrates its 15th season this fall. Coaches must be nominated by a fellow coach to be eligible for the award, and each category's winner is selected by prior winners of that category.

The FootballScoop Coach of the Year program honors excellence in performance and character at every on-the-field position and key off-the-field posts in FBS, as well as coordinators at the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA levels.

Winners will be announced in the coming days and weeks and honored at the AFCA Convention in Charlotte next month. FBS strength, operations and personnel honorees will be announced separately.

Without further ado, the 2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists:

Offensive Coordinator

Kenny Dillingham, Oregon

Alex Golesh, Tennessee

Andy Kotelnicki, Kansas

Todd Monken, Georgia

Garrett Riley, TCU

Quarterbacks Coach

Kenny Dillingham, Oregon

Scott Isphording, Ohio

Garrett Riley, TCU

Will Stein, UTSA

Tony Tokarz, Florida State

Running Backs Coach

Marquel Blackwell, Ole Miss

Hindley Brigham, UAB

Mike Hart, Michigan

Anthony Jones, TCU

Deland McCullough, Notre Dame

Wide Receivers Coach

Brian Hartline, Ohio State

Malcolm Kelly/Doug Meacham, TCU

Kelsey Pope, Tennessee

Joe Price, UTSA

Nate Scheelhaase, Iowa State

JaMarcus Shephard, Washington

Tight Ends Coach

Jeff Banks, Texas

Matt Drinkall, Army

Todd Hartley, Georgia

Gerad Parker, Notre Dame

Freddie Whittingham, Utah

Offensive Line Coach

Alex Atkins, Florida State

Adrian Klemm, Oregon

Matt Mattox, UTSA

Sherrone Moore, Michigan

Stacey Searels, Georgia

Defensive Coordinator

Chris Hampton, Tulane

Jesse Minter, Michigan

Will Muschamp/Glenn Schumann, Georgia

Phil Parker, Iowa

Ryan Walters, Illinois

Defensive Line Coach

Jeremy Garrett, Liberty

Pat Kuntz, James Madison

Charlie Partridge, Pitt

John Scott, Jr., Penn State

Landius Wilkerson, South Alabama

Linebackers Coach

Pete Golding, Alabama

Bam Hardmon/Tayler Polk, Troy

Jason Semore, Georgia Tech

Mike Tressel, Cincinnati

Seth Wallace, Iowa

Defensive Backs

Aaron Henry, Illinois

Terry M. Smith/Anthony Poindexter, Penn State

Steve Clinkscale/Jay Harbaugh, Michigan

Lance Guidry/Chevis Jackson, Marshall

Kane Ioane/Demario Warren, Boise State

Special Teams

Pete Lembo, South Carolina

Brian Mason, Notre Dame

Keith Murphy, Central Michigan

FCS Coordinator

Kevin Decker, Fordham offensive coordinator

Taylor Housewright, Montana State offensive coordinator

Jimmy Rogers, South Dakota State defensive coordinator

Dennis Thurman, Jackson State defensive coordinator

Steve Verbit, Princeton defensive coordinator

Division II Coordinator

Tom Anthony, Pittsburg State (Kan.) defensive coordinator

Tyler Haines, Shepherd (W. Va.) offensive coordinator

Ryan Hodges, Ferris State (Mich.) defensive coordinator

Byron Porter, Bentley (Mass.) defensive coordinator

Pete Sterbick, Colorado School of Mines offensive coordinator

Division III Coordinator

Nick Brady, Delaware Valley (Pa.) defensive coordinator

Shane Dierking, North Central (Ill.) defensive coordinator

Jeff Dittman, RPI (N.Y.) defensive coordinator

Matthew Popino, Endicott (Mass.) defensive coordinator

Matt Wheeler, Wartburg (Iowa) offensive coordinator

NAIA Coordinator

Daniel Cotter, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defensive coordinator

Fran Johnson, Texas Wesleyan offensive coordinator

Billy Kirch, Northwestern (Iowa) defensive coordinator

David Leonard/Justin Sullivan, Kansas Wesleyan co-defensive coordinators

Jake Menage, Northwestern (Iowa) offensive coordinator

Since 1965, the AstroTurf brand has been driven by forward thinking ingenuity. Today AstroTurf continuously improves its system design to deliver playing surfaces with the most realistic, sport-specific performance, longest lasting durability, and sound player protection. For more information please visit AstroTurf.com.

Created in 1999, FootballScoop.com is the premier source for coaching job information and has long been the most widely viewed website by coaches, athletic directors, strength & conditioning coaches, operations and equipment staff across America. As the leading coaching job information venue, FootballScoop.com serves our viewers’ needs by providing first hand, timely & accurate information for our audience. FootballScoop.com is the premier provider of official job postings for thousands of football programs across this great country.