2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year Finalists
The FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards program is back for 2022, with finalists announced today.
The only coaching awards program where winners are selected by their fellow coaches, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year program celebrates its 15th season this fall. Coaches must be nominated by a fellow coach to be eligible for the award, and each category's winner is selected by prior winners of that category.
The FootballScoop Coach of the Year program honors excellence in performance and character at every on-the-field position and key off-the-field posts in FBS, as well as coordinators at the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA levels.
Winners will be announced in the coming days and weeks and honored at the AFCA Convention in Charlotte next month. FBS strength, operations and personnel honorees will be announced separately.
Without further ado, the 2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists:
Offensive Coordinator
Kenny Dillingham, Oregon
Alex Golesh, Tennessee
Andy Kotelnicki, Kansas
Todd Monken, Georgia
Garrett Riley, TCU
Quarterbacks Coach
Kenny Dillingham, Oregon
Scott Isphording, Ohio
Garrett Riley, TCU
Will Stein, UTSA
Tony Tokarz, Florida State
Running Backs Coach
Marquel Blackwell, Ole Miss
Hindley Brigham, UAB
Mike Hart, Michigan
Anthony Jones, TCU
Deland McCullough, Notre Dame
Wide Receivers Coach
Brian Hartline, Ohio State
Malcolm Kelly/Doug Meacham, TCU
Kelsey Pope, Tennessee
Joe Price, UTSA
Nate Scheelhaase, Iowa State
JaMarcus Shephard, Washington
Tight Ends Coach
Jeff Banks, Texas
Matt Drinkall, Army
Todd Hartley, Georgia
Gerad Parker, Notre Dame
Freddie Whittingham, Utah
Offensive Line Coach
Alex Atkins, Florida State
Adrian Klemm, Oregon
Matt Mattox, UTSA
Sherrone Moore, Michigan
Stacey Searels, Georgia
Defensive Coordinator
Chris Hampton, Tulane
Jesse Minter, Michigan
Will Muschamp/Glenn Schumann, Georgia
Phil Parker, Iowa
Ryan Walters, Illinois
Defensive Line Coach
Jeremy Garrett, Liberty
Pat Kuntz, James Madison
Charlie Partridge, Pitt
John Scott, Jr., Penn State
Landius Wilkerson, South Alabama
Linebackers Coach
Pete Golding, Alabama
Bam Hardmon/Tayler Polk, Troy
Jason Semore, Georgia Tech
Mike Tressel, Cincinnati
Seth Wallace, Iowa
Defensive Backs
Aaron Henry, Illinois
Terry M. Smith/Anthony Poindexter, Penn State
Steve Clinkscale/Jay Harbaugh, Michigan
Lance Guidry/Chevis Jackson, Marshall
Kane Ioane/Demario Warren, Boise State
Special Teams
Pete Lembo, South Carolina
Brian Mason, Notre Dame
Keith Murphy, Central Michigan
FCS Coordinator
Kevin Decker, Fordham offensive coordinator
Taylor Housewright, Montana State offensive coordinator
Jimmy Rogers, South Dakota State defensive coordinator
Dennis Thurman, Jackson State defensive coordinator
Steve Verbit, Princeton defensive coordinator
Division II Coordinator
Tom Anthony, Pittsburg State (Kan.) defensive coordinator
Tyler Haines, Shepherd (W. Va.) offensive coordinator
Ryan Hodges, Ferris State (Mich.) defensive coordinator
Byron Porter, Bentley (Mass.) defensive coordinator
Pete Sterbick, Colorado School of Mines offensive coordinator
Division III Coordinator
Nick Brady, Delaware Valley (Pa.) defensive coordinator
Shane Dierking, North Central (Ill.) defensive coordinator
Jeff Dittman, RPI (N.Y.) defensive coordinator
Matthew Popino, Endicott (Mass.) defensive coordinator
Matt Wheeler, Wartburg (Iowa) offensive coordinator
NAIA Coordinator
Daniel Cotter, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defensive coordinator
Fran Johnson, Texas Wesleyan offensive coordinator
Billy Kirch, Northwestern (Iowa) defensive coordinator
David Leonard/Justin Sullivan, Kansas Wesleyan co-defensive coordinators
Jake Menage, Northwestern (Iowa) offensive coordinator
