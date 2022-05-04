Skip to main content

The 25-man signing limit could go away, and soon

The 25-man limit is a relic of a pre-Portal era. But will removing it create as many problems as it solves?

The NCAA could do away with the 25-man scholarship limit (dubbed "initial counters"), possibly by as soon as the end of this month.

The 25-man limit is a relic of another era. Established in 2011, it was a response to Houston Nutt signing 37 players at Ole Miss in 2009. That practice, known as "oversigning," inevitably led to players having the rug pulled out from under them -- either recent signees who learned they weren't wanted until the following spring, or current players who were told they no longer had a scholarship.

Over the years, the NCAA moved to strengthen the 25-man limit

Now, though, times have changed.

Kansas has been stuck in scholarship hell for darn near a decade, with numbers at one point in the low 40s and at 53 as recently as 2018. A hard 25-man limit, combined with natural attrition every program faces, meant KU had to wait until 2022 before it could even talk about returning to the 85-man number. 

More recently, Arizona State has lost more than two dozen players to the Transfer Portal since the end of last season. Even upping the limit to 32 (25 initial counters plus seven transfers) would not allow the Sun Devils to catch up in time for this fall.

Some have suggested keeping the 25-man initial counter limit and then moving to a 1-for-1 system on transfers, where each program can add one imPort for each exPort, but it seems a simpler system is set to win out.

In short, programs can add as many initial counters and transfers as they want, but to limit greyshirting and trap-door cuts, they may not go over 85 scholarships at any one time. Presently, the current rules allow teams to go over 85 scholarships so long as they get to the number by the opening of training camp.

“We have to do something,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told Sports Illustrated. “The current system doesn’t work. It’s extremely difficult to get to your 85 without putting walk-ons on scholarship.”

Removing the 25-man limit has been framed as a player safety issue. By limiting each team to 25 (or even 32) new players each year, the current system keeps a large number of teams under 85 scholarships, and thereby exposes players to injury by being short of the ideal number at any given position.

Player safety arguments happen to be the one universally-agreed upon principal in college football, which also makes it a sure-fire way to get a rule change fast tracked for immediate approval. 

“Our coaches have always been in support of the 25,” Berry says, “but the landscape has changed. All of our coaches have recognized that it’s not realistic anymore. From a health-and-safety standpoint, the only way to allow us to get to a situation to have the right amount of players at positions is to just get to 85.”

Even if this rule is well-intentioned from a player-safety perspective, a necessary reaction to the Transfer Portal could, in turn, push even more kids to the Transfer Portal. What's to stop the Houston Nutt of 2022 and beyond from signing 40 kids per class while pushing dozens of kids per year to the Portal? 

“The thing that concerns me is that coaches will be flipping rosters constantly and potentially running kids off,” West Virginia AD and Division I Council chairman Shane Lyons said. “That’s why we got the caps. You have to go back in history and ask, ‘How did we get here?’”

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
recruitingNCAA

You May Like

Ohio State

Ohio State to begin paying academic bonuses to athletes

As college athletics is caught between amateurism and professionalism, some schools are cutting checks to their athletes.

By Zach Barnett5 hours ago
nico 2

College, NCAA leaders reportedly set to take aim at NIL's pay-for-play recruiting evolution

Sports Illustrated reports college athletics leaders are grappling with the influx of booster involvement in ongoing "NIL' recruiting efforts

By John Brice17 hours ago
Urban Meyer

Jags owner blasts Urban Meyer

In his first public comments since firing Meyer, Shad Khan speaks of a lost respect and trust in a coach he employed for 13 games.

By Zach Barnett23 hours ago
Jeff Love

Jeff Love is back in coaching

Three years after false allegations by Jeff Long chased him out of college football, former Kansas director of video technology Jeff Love is back in the game.

By Zach BarnettMay 3, 2022
LSU celebration

Study shows relationship between LSU's upset losses and criminal sentences

A fascinating study shows a correlation between LSU upset losses and the penalties handed out to juveniles by Louisiana judges.

By Doug SamuelsMay 3, 2022
IMG_0744

Zach Grant -- 2021 Football Scoop Player Personnel Director of the Year

The Notre Dame alum helped turn around Western Kentucky, key in landing stars Bailey Zappe, Jerreth Stearns

By John BriceMay 3, 2022
Hue Jackson

NFL finds no evidence to corroborate Hue Jackson's tanking claims

The NFL's investigation of an NFL team has reached a convenient conclusion for the NFL.

By Zach BarnettMay 2, 2022
Mario Cristobal Miami

Report: Mario Cristobal reportedly buys $8 Coral Gables mansion

Cristobal's new house is not as big or picturesque as Lincoln Riley's new home, but comes at less than half the price.

By Zach BarnettMay 2, 2022