30-year-old assistant QBs coach to be Colts play-caller

The Colts' third offensive play-caller in three weeks will be assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, according to a report Tuesday.

In a series of weeks, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich benched quarterback Matt Ryan and fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Then, Reich himself was fired on Monday. Colts owner Jim Irsay replaced him with Jeff Saturday, the former Colts center and Ring of Honor member, who is now the first NFL head coach with zero NFL or college coaching experience since 1961.

So, that's where things are at in Indianapolis. 

With Reich and Brady gone, Saturday had to choose a third play-caller in three games to carry the clipboard for the remainder of that season, and according to NFL Network that person is Parks Frazier.

The 30-year-old Frazier was an Arkansas State GA as recently as 2017, and joined the NFL as the assistant to the head coach. He was promoted to offensive quality control in 2020, then to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021.

That relationship will presumably help Sam Ehlinger, the second-year former sixth-round pick whom Saturday said will remain the Colts' starter for the reminder of the season.

First-time head coach Saturday and first-time play-caller Frazier will make their debuts Sunday at Las Vegas (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS). 

