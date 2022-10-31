A Division III game was played with just one goalpost over the weekend

A groundskeeper ran over one of the goalposts with a tractor, paving the way for a rare one-directional D-III contest.

A Hampden-Sydney groundskeeper preparing the field for their home game this past weekend against Guilford (D-III - NC) went viral in an unfortunate mistake that ended up forcing the venue to make some alternate plans for the day.

While driving behind one of the end zones, the large tractor veered off course and collided with the goal post, sending it tumbling down like a stack of toothpicks.

Come to find out, the moment was captured on security footage, that was shared shortly after the incident. Take a look.

So when Guilford rolled up for their game, they found out both offenses would be driving in the same direction, in part to make the PAT and field goal process much smoother.

The offense being able to drive the ball in only one direction isn't completely unheard of. Back in 2010, Northwestern and Illinois played at Wrigley Field in a game that could only be played one-direction as well due to the close proximity of the outfield fence beyond one of the end zones.

Hampden-Sydney was able to hold on for a homecoming win 28-21 over Guilford in the contest.

