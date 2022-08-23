Skip to main content

A high school football coaching icon has died

Gary Gaines, immortalized in Buzz Bissinger's classic Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, and a Dream and portrayed onscreen by Billy Bob Thornton, died on Monday.

Gary Gaines, immortalized in Buzz Bissinger's classic Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, and a Dream and portrayed onscreen by Billy Bob Thornton, died on Monday, his family announced. He was 73 years old.

Gaines played quarterback at Angelo State, then earned his first head coaching job at tiny Petersburg High School in the Texas Panhandle in 1977. He took three more jobs before landing at Odessa Permian in 1986, at the time two seasons removed from its fourth state championship.

Friday Night Lights followed Gaines and his Panthers through the 1988 season. Permian entered the season with state championship expectations, and those expectations weigh on Gaines. The book portrays Gaines as a quieter-than-one-might-expect coach who loves the game but could do without the rest of it. 

The '88 season was an eventful one. Star running back Boobie Miles is lost for the season in the middle of the year, Permian loses a dramatic game to Midland Lee, makes the playoff via a coin flip, and then reaches the state semifinals, where they lose to eventual champion Dallas Carter. The coin flip, breaking a 3-way tie with Midland and Midland Lee, is on YouTube today.

Permian won state and a mythical national championship in 1989, and afterward Gaines took the linebackers job under Spike Dykes at Texas Tech. 

He returned to high school football at Abilene in 1994, then moved to San Angelo Central in 1996. In 2000, Gaines spent the first of five seasons as the head coach at Abilene Christian University. After compiling a 21-30 record there, Gaines moved into high school administration before returning to Permian in 2009. (Though Permian would win a sixth title in 1991, the school has not claimed a regional championship since 1996.)

Gaines's return was emblematic of the shift in power in Texas high school football from the 1980s to the 2000s and 2010s. After going 46-7-1 in his first four seasons at Permian, he was 23-21 in his final four.

Overall, Gaines went 123-97-5 in 20 seasons at the high school level.

Tags
terms:
txhsfb

You May Like

Nick Saban

Nick Saban crosses $100 million earnings mark at Alabama

With another contract extension around the corner, Alabama's total commitment to the greatest college football coach of all-time could soon cross $200 million.

By Zach Barnett
South Carolina Huddle

Former South Carolina, NFL All-Pro transitioning into new Name, Image & Likeness role

Patrick DiMarco played for Steve Spurrier, spent 10 years in the NFL & now is working in the NIL space

By John Brice
St John Bosco

A company has signed players at a high school powerhouse to a team-wide NIL deal

"As a high school football coach, this is just another layer of information I'm going to have to learn and be knowledgable in," says St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro.

By Zach Barnett
Wild Trick Play

Four OT game ends with wild no-look trick play

Reaching into their bag of tricks last Friday night, a Georgia HS program pulled off an epic no-look pass for the win.

By Doug Samuels
Scott Frost

Scott Frost walks back '15-20 vomits per practice' comment

After a throw away comment on his call-in show created an online firestorm, Nebraska's head coach had to play cleanup.

By Zach Barnett
Urban Meyer Fox TV

Urban Meyer returning to Fox studio desk

Polarizing characters make for compelling television, and here's betting Meyer will make compelling television for longer than two seasons this time around.

By Zach Barnett
COS

California JuCo makes multiple new hires, shows off impressive facilities upgrades

Travis Burkett's College of the Sequoias program continues to climb

By John Brice
Bear Bryant

Behold: Bear Bryant's offseason letter to an Alabama player

In a letter informing senior offensive lineman Mike McQueen when to report for training camp, Bear Bryant gave us a window into his coaching soul.

By Zach Barnett