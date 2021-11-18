A new head coach will lead Clark Atlanta University next season

Tim Bowens, a former Georgia State and South Alabama assistant, is out after three seasons at Clark Atlanta.

Clark Atlanta, a Division II HBCU program located in Georgia, will have a new head coach leading the team onto the field next fall.

After three seasons, the university has announced that head coach Tim Bowens has been let go.

Over the past few seasons, Bowens compiled a record for 2-18, with both of those wins coming this past fall as part of a 2-8 campaign.

Three of those losses were tight games, coming by 11 points or less.

Prior to being named the leader of the program, Bowens was the running backs coach at Georgia State and also spent four seasons at South Alabama as well as stops at Samford, and Alabama. Bowens also spent time as the head coach at Tanner HS (AL)

Athletic director J Lin Dawson spoke very highly of the job he's now tasked with filling.

“The Clark Atlanta University football program is one of the most attractive and tradition-clad programs in our conference and among all HBCUs. I look forward to identifying the next coach to lead this program forward."

One of just eight Division II football programs in a state, and city that is a hotbed for football talent, Clark Atlanta will be an appealing job to no shortage of quality coaches.

