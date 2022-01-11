Sources: Duke, Mike Elko tabbing FCS head coach for offensive line coach

Adam Cushing, who had a 15-year run at Northwestern and spent the past three-plus years as head coach at Eastern Illinois, is returning to the Football Bowls Subdivision as an assistant coach.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Cushing, with a deep background in coaching in the trenches, is expected to be Mike Elko's new offensive line coach at Duke University.

Cushing's impending addition is a key move for Elko, who also recently tabbed Kevin Johns to be the Blue Devils' offensive play-caller.

Cushing helped Northwestern to 10 bowl appearances in his 15 years at the Big Ten school, a run that included the program's consistent ascension under coach and alum Pat Fitzgerald.

Cushing, a former highly successful player at the University of Chicago, started his career as a tight end and offensive line coach at the University of La Verne.

Though Cushing has not generated a winning season in his three years atop the Eastern Illinois program, he did improve the program in myriad categories, including an improved defense that ranked in the top 30 nationally, improved them to among the nation's least-penalized teams and also had his team lead the Football Championship Subdivision in fewest penalties.