Sources: Florida State poised to elevate Randy Shannon to on-field assistant coaching role

Mike Norvell is trying to fortify his defense with the veteran Shannon

Florida State is making a big move on its defensive staff – and it isn’t even having to go outside its building.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that coach Mike Norvell is elevating veteran coach Randy Shannon from defensive analyst to the Seminoles’ linebackers coach position.

It’s set to be a return to the sidelines for Shannon, after spending the past season in an-field role for FSU following his departure from the University of Central Florida program as its defensive coordinator.

The 55-year-old Shannon is a Miami, Florida, native with deep ties throughout the state and head coaching experience from a four-year run at his alma mater, from 2007-10, as well as filling the Florida Gators’ interim head coaching role during that program’s previous transition from Jim McElwain to Dan Mullen in 2017.

Norvell is trying to stabilize the FSU program and keep pointing forward on the heels of a 5-7 campaign in which the team’s bid to earn a postseason berth ended in the regular-season finale against rival Florida.

Norvell has posted an 8-13 ledger in two seasons in Tallahassee, Florida, with this year’s squad improving to 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Shannon is tasked with helping elevate an FSU defense that allowed 26.5 points per game this past season and saw five opponents score 30 or more points.