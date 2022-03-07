Skip to main content

Sources: Louisville, Scott Satterfield seeking to add Georgia State O.C. to Cardinals' staff

Josh Stepp has been a key part of the Panthers' success the past five years

Scott Satterfield’s offseason staff rebuild at the University of Louisville continues, and it appears – again – that Satterfield is on the verge of adding his final piece to his Cardinals’ coaching staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Satterfield is working to finalize a deal with Josh Stepp to be Louisville’s new tight ends coach, filling the recent void of Nic Cardwell.

Last month, Cardwell was hired by Satterfield away from Appalachian State to become Louisville’s new tight ends coach, but the departure last week of Jack Bicknell Jr. as the Cardinals’ offensive line coach for the same position at North Carolina. Bicknell’s move resulted in a corresponding move to the offensive line for Cardwell, who had coached that position group for the Mountaineers.

Recently promoted to offensive coordinator at Georgia State, Stepp has been integral in the Panthers’ unprecedented team and offensive success. GSU has advanced to the postseason, knocked an Power 5 team and established all-new offensive scoring records within the past five years.

A former high school head coach at Lexington (S.C.) High School, Stepp graduated from Newberry College holding multiple program records after a star career there as the program’s quarterback.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

