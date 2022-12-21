Skip to main content

After ending Jackson State's undefeated season, Trei Oliver had one more parting shot for coach Prime

HBCU National Champ head coach Trei Oliver takes one last parting shot at Deion in his post season press conference.

Last week, Trei Oliver and his North Carolina Central (FCS) squad met Deion Sanders and Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl and felt the disrespect consistently throughout the week ranging from getting held up in the tunnel ten minutes past what was scheduled, to being mistakenly called "North Carolina A&T."

As well coached teams tend to do, they took out their frustrations on the field, executing the game plan brilliantly and resulting in an overtime win over the hype train that has surrounded Jackson State the past two season.

Today, to end his postseason Zoom presser, Oliver cracked one last parting shot at Deion before walking off.

"I will say this right here, Colorado probably could have got me for half the price."

"So I don't know if the ink is dry on the contract, because I know they had to wait after the game, but Colorado, if you're having any second thoughts, contact my agent."

Catch that heat below.

You May Like

Pat Narduzzi

Pat Narduzzi, Mack Brown, and Jeff Traylor continue to sound off on roster tampering

On the eve on the early National Signing Day, Pat Narduzzi makes a serious accusation.

By Doug Samuels
prime jsu finale

Watch Deion Sanders' compassion as he consoles crying player after Jackson State's loss

Sanders told the player that this moment of adversity would help to later succeed in life

By John Brice
_RK13901

Sources: Lance Taylor, Western Michigan making impressive hire for General Manager

Crowley has deep ties to the Midwest at multiple stops

By John Brice
Matt Rhule

Sources: Matt Rhule working to hire head coach from Texas high school power

By Zach Barnett
bielema michigan

Bret Bielema signs new six-year contract

New deal aims to keep Bielema in Champaign through 2028 with a nice bump in pay.

By Doug Samuels
Birmingham Southern

Sources: Birmingham Southern moves quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach

Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL) wastes no time in elevating record setting offensive coordinator to head coach role.

By Doug Samuels
Tony Joe White

Sources: Austin College hiring head coach away from Division III program

Tony Joe White will look to provide some bounce to the Kangaroos' program.

By Zach Barnett
deion SI

Numerous Jackson State players, including both of Deion Sanders' sons and 5-star Travis Hunter, enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Coach Prime has already said he expected perhaps 10 or more players to join him at Colorado

By John Brice