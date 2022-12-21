After ending Jackson State's undefeated season, Trei Oliver had one more parting shot for coach Prime

HBCU National Champ head coach Trei Oliver takes one last parting shot at Deion in his post season press conference.

Last week, Trei Oliver and his North Carolina Central (FCS) squad met Deion Sanders and Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl and felt the disrespect consistently throughout the week ranging from getting held up in the tunnel ten minutes past what was scheduled, to being mistakenly called "North Carolina A&T."

As well coached teams tend to do, they took out their frustrations on the field, executing the game plan brilliantly and resulting in an overtime win over the hype train that has surrounded Jackson State the past two season.

Today, to end his postseason Zoom presser, Oliver cracked one last parting shot at Deion before walking off.

"I will say this right here, Colorado probably could have got me for half the price."

"So I don't know if the ink is dry on the contract, because I know they had to wait after the game, but Colorado, if you're having any second thoughts, contact my agent."

Catch that heat below.