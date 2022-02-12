Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley reportedly leaving for NFL

After two seasons at Morgan State (FCS - MD), Tyrone Wheatley is reportedly leaving for an opportunity in the NFL.

Tyrone Wheatley has been the head coach at Morgan State since 2019.

Before landing his first head coaching opportunity, Wheatley coached the running backs in the NFL with the Bills and Jaguars, with a stop at Michigan sandwiched between the two stops.

Now, according to multiple reports, Wheatley is expected to return to the NFL as the running backs coach for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver.

Hackett and Wheatley previously worked together on the Syracuse and Buffalo Bills staffs under Doug Marrone.

Wheatley led the team to a 3-9 finish in his first season back in 2019, and the team didn't play in 2020 due to the pandemic. This past fall, Wheatley and Morgan State finished with a 2-9 mark.

So in two seasons of play, Wheatley was 5-18 at the FCS level, with three of those wins coming in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.

Outside of his NFL stops in Buffalo and Jacksonville, and his two year-stint with his alma mater in Ann Arbor, Wheatley also had stops coaching running backs at Ohio Northern, Eastern Michigan, and Syracuse.

Now, Wheatley is set to head back to the NFL to tutor the Bronco running backs.

