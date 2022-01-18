Skip to main content

Sources: Air Force, Troy Calhoun nabbing former Falcons' standout for defensive staff

Air Force last week lost a pair of defensive coaches to Virginia

Ken Lamendola is going back home, so to speak.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Lamendola, who’s carved a strong reputation the past four seasons at Furman as the Paladins’ inside linebackers coach, as well as multiple seasons as recruiting coordinator for coach Clay Hendrix, is returning to his alma mater, Air Force, to take over as linebackers’ coach for Troy Calhoun.

An Ohio native, Lamendola played at Air Force under Calhoun from 2007-11, earning honorable mention All-WAC honors along the way and closing his career as a team captain.

Lamendola spent some time coaching at Air Force’s preparatory school before joining Hendrix’s staff at Furman, where Lamendola aided a Paladins defense that key a share of the Southern Conference title and Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs berths in a couple of campaigns.

Air Force just lost defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, as well as defensive backs coach Curome Cox, to Tony Elliott’s first-year University of Virginia staff last week for same positions with the Cavaliers.

The Falcons are coming off a stellar season in Calhoun’s 15th season atop the program; they closed out the 10-win campaign last month with a win in the First Responder Bowl. 

