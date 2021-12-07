Akron Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Akron parted ways with head coach Tom Arth after going 3-24 in three seasons.
The Zips went out and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, a former Akron assistant and former Mississippi State head coach, to lead the program.
Here, on the Akron Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: JOE MOORHEAD
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Bryan Gasser (OC / TEs)
Anthony Davis (RBs)
Alex Kline (WRs / Director of HS Relations)
John Morookian (OL)
Graduate Assistant:
Quality Control Analysts:
Senior Quality Control Analyst:
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Oscar Rodriguez Jr. (Associate HC / ILBs)
Matt Feeney (DC / Safeties)
Brian Cochran (DL)
Deonte Gibson (OLBs / DEs)
Jeremiah Wilson (DBs)
Graduate Assistants:
Quality Control Analysts:
Senior Quality Control Analyst:
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:
Chris Hurd
Senior Quality Control Analyst:
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Football Operations: Ben Murphy
Head Football S&C: Deonte Mack
Director of Football Research and Analytics: Rich Worsell
- Return to The Scoop -