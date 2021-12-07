Akron Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the Akron staff under Joe Moorhead is coming together via this page.

Akron parted ways with head coach Tom Arth after going 3-24 in three seasons.

The Zips went out and hired Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, a former Akron assistant and former Mississippi State head coach, to lead the program.

Here, on the Akron Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: JOE MOORHEAD

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA



RUNNING BACKS

TBA



RECEIVERS

TBA



OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Bryan Gasser (OC / TEs)

Anthony Davis (RBs)

Alex Kline (WRs / Director of HS Relations)

John Morookian (OL)

Graduate Assistant:

Quality Control Analysts:

Senior Quality Control Analyst:

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA



LINEBACKERS

TBA



DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA



DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Oscar Rodriguez Jr. (Associate HC / ILBs)

Matt Feeney (DC / Safeties)

Brian Cochran (DL)

Deonte Gibson (OLBs / DEs)

Jeremiah Wilson (DBs)

Graduate Assistants:

Quality Control Analysts:

Senior Quality Control Analyst:

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ILBs:

Chris Hurd

Senior Quality Control Analyst:

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Football Operations: Ben Murphy

Head Football S&C: Deonte Mack

Director of Football Research and Analytics: Rich Worsell

- Return to The Scoop -