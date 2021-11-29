Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Akron reportedly targeting Joe Moorhead

Akron is targeting Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, Pete Thamel shares.
Akron is targeting Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, Pete Thamel shares. 

Moorhead, who is from Pittsburg, spent the 2004-08 seasons at Akron first as receivers coach before matriculating to offensive coordinator / quarterbacks. 

Following his time at Akron, Moorhead would go on to serve as offensive coordinator at UConn, head coach at Fordham, offensive coordinator at Penn State, head coach at Mississippi State and has spent the past two seasons at Oregon. 

We'll have more on this one as it plays out. Word is a deal could be reached as early as today. 

More from Thamel on this one here.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

