Alabama doles out contracts, raises to eight of Nick Saban's assistants

Alabama will pay its assistants more in 2022 than it did it '21, but still less than the 2020 staff.

All eight position coaches on Nick Saban's staff will earn more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

Alabama's board of trustees on Friday approved raises for four of Saban's returning coaches, as well as all four new ones, according to AL.com

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding, heading into Year 2 of a 3-year deal, will remain the highest-paid assistant coach on staff at $1.6 million. Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien heads into the final year of a 2-year contract at $1.1 million.

Offensive line coach Eric Wolford will be the highest-paid position coach at $900,000 per year. That doubles what he earned at Kentucky and bests the $755,000 Doug Marrone earned coaching the Tide's O-line last season.

Wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins -- the longest tenured offensive staff member, heading into his fourth year on staff -- will earn $850,000, a $275,000 raise from last season. Associate defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charles Kelly will also earn $850,000, a modest $25,000 bump from 2021. 

New cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson is next at $800,000. That's a $275,000 raise from what Bama paid Jay Valai to coach corners last season, and a clue as to how much Robinson earned at Miami.

Next, defensive line coach Freddie Roach will earn $750,000 (a $30,000 raise), running backs coach Robert Gillespie will make $565,000 (another $30,000 raise), and linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler will earn $495,000, a $195,000 raise from what he earned at Ole Miss but a $200,000 savings from what Alabama paid Sal Sunseri. Hutzler got a 2-year deal and will make $595,000 in 2023. 

Finally, tight ends coach Joe Cox rounds out the staff at $325,000, a 361 percent raise from what he earned at Charlotte.

In total, Alabama will pay Saban's on-the-field staff $8.235 million in 2022, $410,000 more than it paid his staff in 2021 but still below the record $8.85 million the 2020 group earned, thanks in large part to Steve Sarkisian's $2.5 million salary.

