Alabama extends Nick Saban's contract once more, again making him college football's highest-paid coach

Saban is now under contract to coach Alabama until he's 79 years old.

Nick Saban has crossed the $100 million mark in total pay during his Alabama tenure and, if he coaches to the end of the extension announced Tuesday, he'll surpass $200 million. 

The extension lasts through 2030, which would take him to age 79 and his 24th season in crimson. He'll earn $10.7 million in 2022 and average $11.7 million over the life of the deal. Saban will receive an $800,000 bonus after each of the first four years on the contract. 

The extension is Saban's sixth at Alabama since arriving at the school in January 2007 -- one for each national championship he's brought the school (so far). 

After signing an 8-year, $32 million deal to leave the Miami Dolphins, Saban was first extended in 2009, then again in 2012, 2014, 2017, and 2021. The 2021 extension averaged $10.6 million a year, so the latest adjustment ups his immediate pay past the average of the previous deal.

Alabama won national championships in three of the previous five seasons in which it extended Saban, and reached the College Football Playoff in the other two. The Tide opens 2022 as the clear No. 1 in both polls. 

