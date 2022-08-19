Skip to main content

James Madison hiring SEC veteran with deep Alabama, Florida ties for key personnel spot

Andrew Burkett's previous stops include lengthy stints with Nick Saban, Billy Napier

As the James Madison football program continues its march into college’s top division – Football Bowls Subdivision – the Dukes are making a key move for a pivotal off-the-field role.

JMU and head coach Curt Cignetti are nabbing Andrew Burkett from the University of Florida to serve as the Dukes’ first-ever director of player personnel at the FBS level.

The Dukes are transitioning into their first season after an enduring run of dominance at the Football Championship Subdivision, and Burkett – serving the last eight months as the Gators’ director of research and evaluation for first-year coach Billy Napier – brings with him critical roster-building and evaluative experience.

In fact, Burkett comes to JMU on the heels of four-plus consecutive seasons in various high-value off-the-field roles in Napier’s programs; the first four of those years are from Burkett’s time with Napier at Louisiana, a program just finishing an incredible run under Napier that includes knocking off nationally ranked Iowa State on the road and multiple conference divisions and titles.

Aside from his recent work on Napier’s staffs, Burkett also has a year’s experience at Arizona State in 2017 and three additional seasons prior to that in Nick Saban’s Alabama juggernaut. 

You May Like

Nebraska offensive line

Scott Frost says Nebraska's offensive linemen are vomiting 15-20 times per practice

“I think they love it," Frost said.

By Zach Barnett
Jim Knowles

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 1: Jim Knowles, Ohio State

The climb from Ohio State to Cornell was a long one for Jim Knowles. Now that he's at the mountaintop, the objective is clear: "Win every single game."

By Zach Barnett
officials

Need-to-know rule changes heading into the 2022 season

The NCAA has cut down on how and where blindside blocks can be thrown, among other changes.

By Zach Barnett
Cale Gundy

High school coach explains why he invited Cale Gundy to speak to his team

His players wanted accountability to be a core value this fall, so an Oklahoma high school coach who had known Cale Gundy for years reached out with an invitation to talk to his guys.

By Doug Samuels
DJ Durkin

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2022 -- No. 2: DJ Durkin, Texas A&M

Durkin arrived in College Station with one mission: to help Texas A&M win a national championship, sooner than later.

By Zach Barnett
Lou Spanos UConn

UConn's Lou Spanos taking a leave of absence

By Doug Samuels
Big Ten

Big Ten announces 'groundbreaking' TV contracts

With afternoon games on Fox and CBS and primetime games on NBC, beginning in 2023 the Big Ten will be televised like a junior version of the NFL.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_2292

In 'The Lab' with Notre Dame's Deland McCullough's unique running back drills

A former NFL player and assistant, McCullough is putting his stamp on the Irish backs

By John Brice