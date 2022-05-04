Former Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee  assistant named IMG's defensive coordinator

Brian Niedermeyer has found a new football home.

The former University of Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee assistant coach has been tabbed as the new defensive coordinator at powerhouse prep school IMG Academy.

Niedermeyer, a former Arkansas-Pine Bluff player before he entered coaching, had spent the 2021 prep season at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in a variety of roles on both offense and defense, as well as the program’s special teams coordinator.

But new IMG Academy head coach Billy Miller, promoted to the Bradenton, Florida-powerhouse’s top spot in late March, selected Niedermeyer for the top defensive position on the Academy’s prestigious National Team within the past week.

After a stint as a defensive quality control intern with the Miami Hurricanes, Niedermeyer spent a year at East Texas Baptist University as that program’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. Niedermeyer then landed an off-the-field position on the defensive staff at the University of Georgia, where he spent the 2015 season and then shifted into a similar role as defensive assistant to Tosh Lupoi at the University of Alabama for two seasons.

Niedermeyer, who with wife, Christina, just celebrated the birth of their first child, was part of the Crimson Tide’s program that won the 2017 College Football Playoff. He then joined Jeremy Pruitt’s University of Tennessee staff, where Niedermeyer first spent two seasons as a tight ends coach and his final season as the program’s linebackers’ coach.