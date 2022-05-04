Skip to main content

Former Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee  assistant named IMG's defensive coordinator

The former Tide, Bulldogs and Vols assistant joins Billy Miller's National staff

Brian Niedermeyer has found a new football home.

The former University of Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee assistant coach has been tabbed as the new defensive coordinator at powerhouse prep school IMG Academy.

Niedermeyer, a former Arkansas-Pine Bluff player before he entered coaching, had spent the 2021 prep season at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in a variety of roles on both offense and defense, as well as the program’s special teams coordinator.

But new IMG Academy head coach Billy Miller, promoted to the Bradenton, Florida-powerhouse’s top spot in late March, selected Niedermeyer for the top defensive position on the Academy’s prestigious National Team within the past week.

After a stint as a defensive quality control intern with the Miami Hurricanes, Niedermeyer spent a year at East Texas Baptist University as that program’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator. Niedermeyer then landed an off-the-field position on the defensive staff at the University of Georgia, where he spent the 2015 season and then shifted into a similar role as defensive assistant to Tosh Lupoi at the University of Alabama for two seasons.

Niedermeyer, who with wife, Christina, just celebrated the birth of their first child, was part of the Crimson Tide’s program that won the 2017 College Football Playoff. He then joined Jeremy Pruitt’s University of Tennessee staff, where Niedermeyer first spent two seasons as a tight ends coach and his final season as the program’s linebackers’ coach.

You May Like

Nike Footballs

The 25-man signing limit could go away, and soon

The 25-man limit is a relic of a pre-Portal era. But will removing it create as many problems as it solves?

By Zach Barnett3 hours ago
Ohio State

Ohio State to begin paying academic bonuses to athletes

As college athletics is caught between amateurism and professionalism, some schools are cutting checks to their athletes.

By Zach Barnett8 hours ago
nico 2

College, NCAA leaders reportedly set to take aim at NIL's pay-for-play recruiting evolution

Sports Illustrated reports college athletics leaders are grappling with the influx of booster involvement in ongoing "NIL' recruiting efforts

By John Brice20 hours ago
Urban Meyer

Jags owner blasts Urban Meyer

In his first public comments since firing Meyer, Shad Khan speaks of a lost respect and trust in a coach he employed for 13 games.

By Zach BarnettMay 3, 2022
Jeff Love

Jeff Love is back in coaching

Three years after false allegations by Jeff Long chased him out of college football, former Kansas director of video technology Jeff Love is back in the game.

By Zach BarnettMay 3, 2022
LSU celebration

Study shows relationship between LSU's upset losses and criminal sentences

A fascinating study shows a correlation between LSU upset losses and the penalties handed out to juveniles by Louisiana judges.

By Doug SamuelsMay 3, 2022
IMG_0744

Zach Grant -- 2021 Football Scoop Player Personnel Director of the Year

The Notre Dame alum helped turn around Western Kentucky, key in landing stars Bailey Zappe, Jerreth Stearns

By John BriceMay 3, 2022
Hue Jackson

NFL finds no evidence to corroborate Hue Jackson's tanking claims

The NFL's investigation of an NFL team has reached a convenient conclusion for the NFL.

By Zach BarnettMay 2, 2022