Alabama has two key assistants test positive for COVID

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone have both tested positive for COVID.

With COVID cases rising nationally, nearly all fans of college football have thought about how college football's bowl games and the College Football Playoff may eventually be impacted.

Today, Alabama announced that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone have both tested positive for COVID.

Nick Saban shared a statement on the situation:

The good news is that both O'Brien and Marrone's symptoms are mild, and that Saban expects them to be able to coach in their game December 31st.

How Saban and the Crimson Tide coaching staff navigate game prep for Cincinnati without two key coaches around is going to be a developing situation to keep an eye on.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.