Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Publish date:

Alabama has two key assistants test positive for COVID

Offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone have both tested positive for COVID.
Author:

With COVID cases rising nationally, nearly all fans of college football have thought about how college football's bowl games and the College Football Playoff may eventually be impacted.

Today, Alabama announced that offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone have both tested positive for COVID.

Nick Saban shared a statement on the situation:

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 12.58.00 PM

The good news is that both O'Brien and Marrone's symptoms are mild, and that Saban expects them to be able to coach in their game December 31st.

How Saban and the Crimson Tide coaching staff navigate game prep for Cincinnati without two key coaches around is going to be a developing situation to keep an eye on.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

CoY-2021-Wide

2021 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists

Celebrating their 15th year in 2021, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year program are the only such awards selected by fellow coaches.

30 minutes ago
Tony Tuoiti nebraska

Sources: Dan Lanning, Oregon targeting member of Scott Frost's staff

As Dan Lanning looks to continue to build his staff, sources tell FootballScoop that a member of Scott Frost's staff at Nebraska is being targeted.

15 hours ago
Staff Tracker - Nevada

Nevada Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the Nevada staff under Ken Wilson is coming together via this page.

37 minutes ago
Mike Gundy

Mike Gundy's new contract includes a higher buyout

Mike Gundy signed a new deal back in October, and now we know some of the finer details of that deal

16 hours ago
Tuskegee

Tuskegee hires new coach, without announcing firing of current coach

Reginald Ruffin has left Miles College to return to Tuskegee.

15 hours ago
Chris Weibel

Clarion fires Hall of Fame player Chris Weibel as head coach

A Hall of Fame player and an 11-year assistant, Chris Weibel was dismissed after seven years as Clarion's head coach

19 hours ago
Chris Jones CFL

Grey Cup-winning coach Chris Jones returns to Edmonton

Jones won the Grey Cup in 2015, then left for Saskatchewan. Now he's back with full control of the roster.

21 hours ago
Tony Elliott UVA

Details of Tony Elliott's deal at Virginia

Virginia may be Tony Elliott's first head coaching opportunity, but his contract is reflective of where the market is for college coaches right now.

Dec 20, 2021