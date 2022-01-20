Nick Saban set to bring on two new assistants

Following the crushing failure of a second-place finish in 2021, Saban is set to hire two coaches with SEC coordinator experience.

Nick Saban is set to bring aboard two new assistants as he recovers from the crushing failure of merely reaching the CFP national title game in 2021.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Ole Miss special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler is leaving Oxford for Tuscaloosa.

Prior to Ole Miss, Hutzler spent one season as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas. He's made a career of coaching linebackers and special teams, doing so at South Carolina, Florida, and New Mexico.

Joining the Alabama staff would put him in the rare group of coaches to work for Nick Saban and Urban Meyer. The Las Vegas native broke into coaching working under Jim Harbaugh at San Diego and Stanford.

It's not immediately clear where Hutzler fits on the Alabama staff. Pete Golding and Sal Sunseri handle the Crimson Tide's linebackers, and Drew Svoboda recently completed his first season as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach.

As of today, the only public opening on Saban's staff is at corners, where Canes247 first reported that Travaris Robinson is set to come aboard.

Robinson recently completed his first season coaching defensive backs at Miami. Prior to that, he worked alongside Hutzler at South Carolina, coordinating Will Muschamp's defense and coaching defensive backs from 2015-19.

An Auburn alum, Robinson has also coached defensive backs at Auburn, Florida, Texas Tech, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky.

