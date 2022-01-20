Skip to main content

Nick Saban set to bring on two new assistants

Following the crushing failure of a second-place finish in 2021, Saban is set to hire two coaches with SEC coordinator experience.

Nick Saban is set to bring aboard two new assistants as he recovers from the crushing failure of merely reaching the CFP national title game in 2021.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Ole Miss special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler is leaving Oxford for Tuscaloosa. 

Prior to Ole Miss, Hutzler spent one season as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas. He's made a career of coaching linebackers and special teams, doing so at South Carolina, Florida, and New Mexico. 

Joining the Alabama staff would put him in the rare group of coaches to work for Nick Saban and Urban Meyer. The Las Vegas native broke into coaching working under Jim Harbaugh at San Diego and Stanford.

It's not immediately clear where Hutzler fits on the Alabama staff. Pete Golding and Sal Sunseri handle the Crimson Tide's linebackers, and Drew Svoboda recently completed his first season as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. 

As of today, the only public opening on Saban's staff is at corners, where Canes247 first reported that Travaris Robinson is set to come aboard.

Robinson recently completed his first season coaching defensive backs at Miami. Prior to that, he worked alongside Hutzler at South Carolina, coordinating Will Muschamp's defense and coaching defensive backs from 2015-19.

An Auburn alum, Robinson has also coached defensive backs at Auburn, Florida, Texas Tech, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky. 

As always, stay tuned The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

florida

Sources: Napier beefing up Florida special teams with expected addition of Couch

The two coaches worked previously together at Louisiana

3 hours ago
taylor

Sources: Elliott, Virginia hire up-and-coming star coach Lamb for quarterbacks

Tony Elliott essentially has his first Virginia staff complete

11 hours ago
Steve Sarkisian Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson finally, officially, joining Texas staff

The future Hall of Famer will be a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian, auditing the program from behind the scenes.

12 hours ago
Tony Petersen Illinois

Former Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen lands new coordinator opportunity

Tony Petersen has found a new play calling opportunity at the FCS level, sources tell FootballScoop.

13 hours ago
Jason Candle

Report: Jason Candle turns down Miami coordinator role, will remain at Toledo

Candle was Mario Cristobal's leading target to run his offense at Miami, FootballScoop first reported on Monday.

14 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has his new offensive coordinator

Looks like Deion Sanders is bringing the Air Raid to Jackson State with his new offensive coordinator hire that has ties to Mike Leach, Jay Norvell, and Matt Mumme.

16 hours ago
sumrall

Sources: Sumrall, Troy add former New England Patriots assistant, Army coach to first staff

Popovich, McDaniel joining Trojans' coaching staff

Jan 18, 2022
Michigan

Michigan hiring former Penn State staffer, Old Dominion O.C. for offensive analyst role

Campbell has Big Ten experience and also has proved deft working with quarterbacks

Jan 18, 2022