Alabama's Marc Votteler to become general manager for Marshall, Charles Huff

Votteler helped the Tide to the 2020 national title in a key personnel role

Alabama’s Marc Votteler, considered one of the top up-and-coming personnel talents in college football, is headed for a new role at a different program with a familiar face.

Multiple sources confirm to FootballScoop that Votteler is going to be general manager of Charles Huff’s Marshall Thundering Herd football program. The move also was reported by 247Sports.

It’s a reunion of sorts for the two who previously worked together at Alabama, where they were part of the Crimson Tide’s 2020 national championship.

Votteler’s duties with the Tide wrapped up Monday night in the program’s College Football Playoff title-game loss to Georgia.

It’s been a sharp upward climb in college football for Votteler, who began has work in college athletics as a practice filmer for multi-time SEC and national videographer of the year, Joe Harrington.

Votteler transitioned into personnel work and learned under both Brandon Lawson, now the University of Tennessee’s director of scouting, as well as Alabama’s Bob Welton, the Tide’s well-regarded director of player personnel who’s been a veteran NFL scout and also ran the Vols’ scouting department under Butch Jones when Tennessee signed Derek Barnett, Alvin Kamara, Trey Smith, Josh Malone and multiple other All-SEC performers.

Huff had an impressive first year as a head coach in his debut season at Marshall. The Thundering Herd engineered a four-game winning streak that helped propel them to a postseason berth in the New Orleans Bowl.

After an opening game against FBS Norfolk State Sept. 3, Marshall kicks into Year 2 of the Huff era with a trip to Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish program.