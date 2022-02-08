Sources: Locksley, Maryland adding former Alabama player Wes Neighbors to Terps' staff

After losing Kevin Steele to Miami, Locksley is retooling with the additions of Lance Thompson and Wes Neighbors

Mike Locksley has been making power moves at the University of Maryland, on the heels of a breakthrough-campaign which featured a smackdown of former rival Virginia Tech in the postseason.

Now, after earlier adding the uber-successful Lance Thompson as linebackers coach, Locksley is poised to make another major addition to his Terps’ defensive staff.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Locksley is adding Wes Neighbors to the Maryland defensive staff, likely to work with the secondary.

Most recently the associate head coach and outside linebackers coach in 2021 on Billy Napier’s Louisiana staff, Neighbors is a former University of Alabama player under Nick Saban who’s had coaching stops at his alma mater, as well as Florida Atlantic and University of South Florida.

Locksley, who led Maryland to a 54-10 win against Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl to cap a 7-6 2021 campaign, has steadily rebuilt the Terps’ program through relentless recruiting and strategic coaching hires.

Maryland also unveiled a state-of-the-art facility among the best in the nation for its players last summer, further solidifying the school’s commitment to Locksley’s program.