Sources: Ex-Tennessee coach, Dallas Cowboys asst. Derek Dooley to reunite with Saban

Dooley previously worked with Saban at both LSU and the Miami Dolphins

Derek Dooley is returning to his former mentor, Nick Saban.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Dooley, the former University of Tennessee and Louisiana Tech head coach who early in his career worked for Saban at both LSU and the Miami Dolphins, will join Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide staff in a senior offensive analyst role.

Most recently, Dooley spent the past season on staff with the New York Giants after a long run with the Dallas Cowboys following the end of his tenure on Rocky Top.

Additionally, Dooley served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator and helped turn former Tigers quarterback Drew Lock into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

For Saban, it’s a familiar move to again load the Crimson Tide’s off-the-field positions with former head coaches. Dooley as an analyst for the Tide follows the route of Lane Kiffin, Al Groh, Butch Jones, Steve Sarkisian and myriad others.

Saban also had a pair of former NFL head coaches on his Tide staff in 2021, with Bill O’Brien running the Tide’s offense and Doug Marrone as its offensive line coach. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

