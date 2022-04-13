Skip to main content

Alabama's Nick Saban blasts NIL marketplace, says "You can basically buy players"

Alabama's veteran head man sounds off on changes in the game

Nick Saban, who’s ruled his Alabama program in an iron-fisted vice grip across the past 15 seasons, largely lording over college football in a similar manner throughout that time, has come out in strong opposition to the current state of his sport, specifically as it pertained to the onset of the new Name, Image & Likeness era of college athletics where student-athletes have been cleared to earn compensation based on their personal brands.

Saban, among the highest-paid coaches in any sport with a package worth more than $10 million annually, bared his feelings in an interview with the Associated Press where he declared “I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model.”

“That creates a situation where you can basically buy players,” Saban said of utilizing NIL opportunities as an enticement to secure a player’s services ahead of his arrival at a program. “You can do it in recruiting. I mean, if that’s what we want college football to be, I don’t know.

“And you can also get players to get in the transfer portal to see if they can get more someplace else than they can get at your place."

Sources with direct knowledge told FootballScoop that consensus five-star quarterback prospect Nico Iamaleava, who last month committed to the University of Tennessee, already had secured the services of a personal attorney to help represent him in his endorsement opportunities, has engaged the Knoxville-based and University of Tennessee alumni-funded Spyre Sports Group.

Executives from that company have met directly with Iamaleava in both Knoxville and in his California home; Iamaleava, per sources, is the subject of the story first reported by The Athletic of a 2023 prospect who has secured an NIL contract package potentially worth $7-8 million.

Saban declared that the NIL concept already has strayed vastly away from its intended purpose.

“The concept of name, image and likeness was for players to be able to use their name, image and likeness to create opportunities for themselves. That’s what it was,” Saban said. “So last year on our team, our guys probably made as much or more than anybody in the country.”

You May Like

Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett makes the rare leap from coach to broadcaster

John Madden left coaching and turned football analysis into an art form. Today, though, trading one's coaching headset for a TV headset is almost unheard of.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Thomas Hammock NIU

Northern Illinois reportedly fills their receivers job with a hire from the ACC

Thomas Hammock has reportedly filled the receivers job on his staff with Jospeh Hawkins.

By Doug Samuels6 hours ago
Bob Stoops XFL

XFL 3.0 names head coaches

The third version of the XFL revealed its eight head coaches, including a veteran of the XFL.

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Coach K

Mike Krzyzewski offers valuable coaching advice on how stepping back can empower your assistants

For Coach K to coach until he was 75, he had to make some changes to his approach, starting with leaning on his assistants more which in turn created a number of advantages for the Duke program.

By Doug SamuelsApr 12, 2022
Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian takes issue with player's public criticism of locker room culture

"A really good player-led team, those issues get taken care of in the locker room," Sark said Tuesday. "If you're really a family, you don't go out and talk about family business."

By Zach BarnettApr 12, 2022
St. Thomas wide receiver Jack Gilliland (4) is tackled after his reception by Mount Union defensive back Tre Jones during the first half of the the NCAA Division III football championship game in Salem, Va., Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Shroyer)

St. Thomas reaches another milestone in unprecedented climb from D3 to FCS

The Tommies will face Harvard in their third season as FCS members.

By Zach BarnettApr 12, 2022
Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning: "If you're good enough, you're old enough."

Lanning talks about "havoc rate" for his defense and why time spent on campus won't be a defining factor in their playing time.

By Doug SamuelsApr 12, 2022
IMG_0597

Ed Orgeron at Notre Dame? LSU's former head coach meets with Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Orgeron was a practice observer Tuesday, intends to be in South Bend all week

By John BriceApr 12, 2022