December 15, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Hue Jackson, Grambling poaching defensive coordinator from rival Alcorn

Cedric Thornton is a former Alabama State player with deep SWAC ties.
Author:

Former Alabama State player and Alcorn State defensive coordinator Cedric Thornton is on the move.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Thornton is expected to be the new defensive play-caller at Grambling State, which just last week hired Hue Jackson to take over the Tigers’ program.

Thornton has deep ties in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, both from his playing days and later coaching at his alma mater as the Hornets’ defensive coordinator.

Thornton, who also had a brief professional football career and coached in the prep ranks in Alabama, as well as at Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, has seen his defensive systems produce double-digit all-conference performers through the years. Thornton’s defensive groups also have been among league leaders in tackles for losses and takeaways.

With Fred McNair’s Alcorn State Braves the past three seasons as its defensive coordinator, Thornton helped the program to a pair of SWAC divisional titles and championship game berths.

Thornton previously had served two seasons as Alcorn’s linebackers coach, after his stint as Alabama State’s defensive coordinator.

The Tigers parted with Broderick Fobbs earlier and hired Jackson, a former NFL head coach with both the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns, to take over the Grambling program earlier this month. Jackson spent the 2021 season on Eddie George’s first Tennessee State staff. 

