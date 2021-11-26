Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Publish date:

Alabama State tabs Eddie Robinson Jr. as head coach

Alabama State (FCS) is turning to an alumnus with over a decade of NFL playing experience as their new head coach.
Author:

Eddie Robinson Jr. is coming home to lead the Alabama State program.

Robinson Jr., who was a star linebacker for the program in the early 90's, was taken in second round of the 1992 NFL Draft and spent 11 seasons in the league with the Oilers, Jaguars, Titans and Bills. He started for the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

After retiring from playing in 2002, Robinson Jr. entered the business world where he has managed real estate investments and also has a podcast 

He has also served as a college football analyst for a variety of networks, including ESPNU and ESPN3 and co-hosted Inside SWAC for a few seasons as well.

He replaces Donald Hill-Eley who was let go earlier this month after going 20-21 in five seasons and some change.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Eddie Robinson Jr.Alabama State

You May Like

Skip Holtz

Skip Holtz will not return at Louisiana Tech

Holtz led the Bulldogs to seven bowl games in nine seasons on the job.

51 minutes ago
Dave Aranda Baylor

Dave Aranda says Baylor is where he wants to be, and school is planning an extension to keep him in Waco, per report

Second-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has the Bears sitting at 9-2 heading into the final game of the regular season, and the school is planning to put an extension in front of him in the next few weeks to keep him in Waco.

Nov 25, 2021
Nick Saban

Alabama's Nick Saban delivers fiery rant for the ages to "all you self-absorbed folks"

Alabama's head coach defends his players and admonishes Crimson Tide fans

Nov 25, 2021
Mel Tucker

Mel Tucker's new deal is official, and here are the details

Nov 24, 2021
Akron

Update on Akron's coaching search

Nov 24, 2021
Staff Tracker - Florida

Florida Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Florida staff is coming together via this page.

Nov 24, 2021
Staff Tracker - USC

USC Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new USC staff is coming together via this page.

Nov 24, 2021
Staff Tracker - LSU

LSU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new LSU staff is coming together via this page.

Nov 24, 2021