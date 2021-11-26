Alabama State tabs Eddie Robinson Jr. as head coach

Alabama State (FCS) is turning to an alumnus with over a decade of NFL playing experience as their new head coach.

Eddie Robinson Jr. is coming home to lead the Alabama State program.

Robinson Jr., who was a star linebacker for the program in the early 90's, was taken in second round of the 1992 NFL Draft and spent 11 seasons in the league with the Oilers, Jaguars, Titans and Bills. He started for the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

After retiring from playing in 2002, Robinson Jr. entered the business world where he has managed real estate investments and also has a podcast

He has also served as a college football analyst for a variety of networks, including ESPNU and ESPN3 and co-hosted Inside SWAC for a few seasons as well.

He replaces Donald Hill-Eley who was let go earlier this month after going 20-21 in five seasons and some change.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.