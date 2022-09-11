Skip to main content

The FootballScoop Rewind Podcast: BYU stuns Baylor, Iowa can't score on air, Nebraska, Scott Frost tumble; Aggies, Irish stunned

Upsets and statements dominate college football Week 2: Kentucky topples Florida; is Tennessee back? How good is USC?

What for an encore?

Well, after a scintillating first full weekend of college football, the SunBelt on Saturday looked like the second-best conference in the sport -- behind only the mighty Southeastern Conference.

The league saw Appalachian State win at No. 6 Texas A&M; Marshall suffocate No. 8 Notre Dame and Georgia Southern further turn Scott Frost's hot-seat into a sauna. Big yikes.

Meanwhile, despite trailing by double-digits early, Josh Heupel's Tennessee Vols rallied for a dramatic -- and significant -- road win at nationally-ranked Pittsburgh, a rare feat across the past dozen years for the UT program.

And Lincoln Riley has USC how good? Well, so good that Zach Barnett believes the Trojans already are the best offense in college football.

Examining these games, Mark Stoops and Kentucky stunning Florida, another big win for Oregon State and more, it's the weekly FootballScoop Sunday Podcast Rewind.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

