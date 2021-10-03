October 3, 2021
Publish date:

No. 1 Alabama trucks No. 12 Ole Miss, trolls Lane Kiffin

Alabama only needed a couple hours to serve its former offensive coordinator a bowl of freshly-popped trolling.
Author:

The hype for No. 12 Ole Miss's visit to No. 1 Alabama was born out of last season's game. The Rebels and Crimson Tide combined for an SEC-record 1,370 scrimmage yards in Bama's 63-48 win last season. Ole Miss's defense entered Tuscaloosa clearly improved from its pitiful performance of 2020, and the offense was just as good, if not better. Combine that with the personal dynamic between the respective head coaches and, well, Lane Kiffin said what we were all thinking.

"Get your popcorn ready."

The hype lived all of two drives.

Ole Miss accepted the ball to open the game and moved from its own 35 to the red zone, converting a 4th-and-3 at the Tide 35 and a 4th-and-2 at the 18. The third time was not the charm when Jerrion Ealy was stuffed for no gain on 4th-and-1 from the 6, and the Rebels' opportunity to land the first punch ended in a big ol' whiff. 

Alabama promptly moved 94 yards in 13 plays and the game was pretty much over from there. 

Ole Miss's second possession ended on an incomplete pass on 4th-and-2 from its own 47, and Alabama turned the short field into its second touchdown. 

Three first half Ole Miss possessions ended on downs, and all three turned into Alabama touchdowns as the Tide took a 28-0 halftime lead. Bama scored the game's first 35 points before cruising to a not-as-close-as-the-final-score 42-21 win. 

In fact, Alabama was so secure in its victory that it got the popcorn out before the game ended.

"We got dominated up front," Kiffin said afterward. "Coach Saban said a year ago every call (against their defense) was the right call that we had. Everything went our way. I felt like that today for them defensively. Credit them for showing up and making all the plays."  

You May Like

Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly congratulates his Bearcats for beating Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish

Beating No. 9 Notre Dame was always going to be sweet for No. 7 Cincinnati. But beating their former head coach in the process? That's the icing on the cake.

49 minutes ago
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou's Drinkwitz: Time to 'circle up and fight or point fingers and blame'

The Missouri Tigers suffered one of their worst home losses in years and the worst of Eli Drinkwitz's head coaching career Saturday against visiting Tennessee.

3 hours ago
Oregon

Oregon turns offense over to Mastro with Moorhead out

The Ducks are battling PAC-12 rival Stanford, and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is out.

5 hours ago
Bosco Mater Dei

Is this the hottest ticket in high school football history?

A championship-level game in Southern California arrives with championship-level ticket prices.

Oct 1, 2021
UAB

The case for UAB amidst college athletics' seismic shifts

The Blazers' football program is opening a new $200 million stadium this weekend, and the school is soaring in multiple other areas as well.

Oct 1, 2021
NCAA Football: Air Force at Army

Report: The AAC made their push, and Air Force and Colorado State have now made a decision

The American went after Colorado State and Air Force with their vision to expand, and a report today shares that those two schools have now made a decision.

Oct 1, 2021
alcorn-horne

BREAKING: Alcorn working to part ways with A.D. in aftermath of athletic trainer emergency

Two weeks after nearly having to cancel a guarantee game at South Alabama due to a lack of medical coverage, Alcorn has fired its athletics director, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sep 30, 2021
Alabama Ole Miss

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 5

FootballScoop is the only website brave enough to pick the major college football games.

Sep 30, 2021