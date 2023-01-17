Albion brings back alumnus, and familiar name to lead program

Before Dustin Beurer's impressive four-year run at Albion (D-III - MI), Craig Rundle was a mainstay atop the Albion football program for 22 seasons.

During that time, he compiled an impressive 127-94 record.

Now, Travis Rundle (his son) will take over the program.

Albion announced Travis as the new head coach today.

Travis takes over the Britons after previously serving as the head coach at Sewanee (D-III - TN), also known as The University of the South.

Rundle led the program to a 2-8 mark last fall, and was 11-50 overall after six seasons.

Before landing his first head coaching job at Sewanee, Rundle served as the defensive coordinator at Illinois Wesleyan (D-III - TN), and also previously served as a defensive quality control coach in the Big Ten at Penn State from 2004-11.

After a career as four-year letter winner and team captain under his father, the former quarterback joined the defensive staff coaching the linebackers in 2002-03.

He will take over a program that has gone 29-5 over the past four seasons, including back-to-back nine-win seasons and replaces Dustin Beurer, who left to take the head coaching job at Northwood (D-II - MI).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.