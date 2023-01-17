Skip to main content

Albion brings back alumnus, and familiar name to lead program

Before Dustin Beurer's impressive four-year run at Albion (D-III - MI), Craig Rundle was a mainstay atop the Albion football program for 22 seasons.

During that time, he compiled an impressive 127-94 record.

Now, Travis Rundle (his son) will take over the program.

Albion announced Travis as the new head coach today.

Travis takes over the Britons after previously serving as the head coach at Sewanee (D-III - TN), also known as The University of the South. 

Rundle led the program to a 2-8 mark last fall, and was 11-50 overall after six seasons.

Before landing his first head coaching job at Sewanee, Rundle served as the defensive coordinator at Illinois Wesleyan (D-III - TN), and also previously served as a defensive quality control coach in the Big Ten at Penn State from 2004-11.

After a career as four-year letter winner and team captain under his father, the former quarterback joined the defensive staff coaching the linebackers in 2002-03.

He will take over a program that has gone 29-5 over the past four seasons, including back-to-back nine-win seasons and replaces Dustin Beurer, who left to take the head coaching job at Northwood (D-II - MI).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Kevin Wilson Tulsa

Sources: Kevin Wilson, Tulsa hiring special teams coordinator with P-5, NFL experience

Ricky Brown has served on staffs at Ohio State, Cincinnati, Boston College and USC

By John Brice
Purdue

Sources: Purdue is hiring Lamar Conard to offensive staff

By Doug Samuels
Brandon Staley Chargers

The Chargers are making significant offensive changes

By Doug Samuels
Lance Guidry

Sources: Tulane targeting Group of 5 defensive coordinator

Lance Guidry led one of the five best defenses in college football and happens to be one of the most well-known coaches in Louisiana.

By Zach Barnett
LSU Florida State

14 non-conference games to look forward to in 2023

Let the vision of these games guide you through the long, dark winter.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_4263

Deion Sanders touts Colorado coaching staff, offers game plan for Tom Brady

Coach Prime spent most of the first half of Monday's NFL Wild-Card game chatting with Peyton, Eli Manning

By John Brice
Kendal Briles

Sources: TCU, Kendal Briles have mutual interest in Horned Frogs' OC position

Kendal Briles has engineered record-setting offenses at Arkansas under Sam Pittman, also worked under Lane Kiffin among other others

By John Brice and Zach Barnett
Bill O'Brien

Bill O'Brien reportedly 'primary target' of Patriots offensive coordinator search

A return to Foxboro could be a rare win/win/win for O'Brien, the Patriots, and Alabama.

By Zach Barnett