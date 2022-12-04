Alex Golesh will reportedly be South Florida's new head coach

Sources tell FootballScoop that Golesh has been offered the job.

Tennessee has had an impressive year offensively.

It appears the turnaround in Knoxville is going to cost them a coach.

Brett McMurphy tweets that Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has accepted an offer to be the new head coach at South Florida.

Golesh, who is 38, has had the coordinator title at both UCF and Tennessee, and has worked with tight ends and running backs at Toledo, Illinois and Iowa State earlier in his career. He started his journey in coaching working as a student assistant at Ohio State before being a graduate assistant at Northern Illinois and Oklahoma State.

The Vols turnaround as a program, and their efficiency and explosiveness on offense put Golesh on the radar for a number of programs with openings this cycle, including at Cincinnati.

Golesh, who was a top 5 recruiter last year according to data collected by 247, has held the title of recruiting coordinator at Toledo, Illinois, and Iowa State, and once it becomes official, will have the fertile recruiting grounds of South Florida at his doorstep.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.