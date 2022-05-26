Skip to main content

Alonzo Highsmith returning to Miami in personnel role

A national champion and a UM Sports Hall of Famer, Highsmith continues Mario Cristobal's mission to transform Miami into The U once again.

Former Hurricane Alonzo Highsmith is returning to The U in a senior personnel role, according to multiple reports on Thursday. The news was first reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Highsmith is currently a senior executive advisor to Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider. He has been in personnel at the NFL level since 2012, including two years as the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel.

Highsmith will be the general manager of football operations in Miami. His responsibilities entail building Miami's scouting and personnel efforts. His hiring represents another high-level alum lured home by a renewed effort to once again turn Miami into The U, following AD Dan Radakovich and the head coach himself, Mario Cristobal. The Miami Herald reports Highsmith will start work on Monday. 

Highsmith played fullback on Miami's first national championship team, 1983, and led the Hurricanes in rushing in their Orange Bowl victory over Nebraska. He became a team leader in his four seasons on campus, developing into the No. 3 pick in the 1987 NFL draft and, later, a University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

He spent six seasons in the NFL before a chronic knee condition pushed him out of the game.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Alonzo HighsmithMiami

