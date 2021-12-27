Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Publish date:

An FCS program is lobbying for a chance to play in a bowl game

Colby Carthel and Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX) are shooting their shot to step in and play Washington State in the Sun Bowl.
Author:

Ongoing COVID issues has caused the cancellation of a few bowl games already, and Rutgers was recently able to step in as a replacement for Texas A&M to play Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.

Over the weekend, Miami had to pull out of their Sun Bowl matchup with Washington State due to COVID issues, leaving the Coogs scrambling to find a replacement opponent.

Jake Dickert and his squad pulled into El Paso on Sunday and found out the news, which prompted Dickert to take to social media to piggy back off WSU's official statement, adding that they're willing to play anyone.

Knowing full well how difficult it may be for Wazzu to find a willing opponent, an FCS team is shooting their shot to get in on the bowl action.

Colby Carthel, who led Stephen F. Austin (FCS) to an 8-win season this past fall, fired off a series of replies following Dickert's "we're willing to play anyone" tweet stating that he'd have his guys ready to go.

Stephen F. Austin is located across the state in Nacogdoches, about a 12 hour trip from the campus of UTEP where the game is set to be played.

When Rutgers was chosen to fill in for A&M last week, Illinois was also interested in the replacement spot, but multiple reports over the weekend indicated that Bret Bielema's team wouldn't push for the Sun Bowl spot. 

Three other programs that were affected by recent bowl game cancellations - Memphis, ECU, and SMU - as well as UTEP (who already played in a bowl game game but could apply for a waiver to play in a second one) are all unlikely to jump at the Sun Bowl opportunity, according to reports.

While it seems unlikely that the NCAA would allow this (for reasons unknown to me), how fun would it be to have a willing FCS team step in to play in a bowl game like this. They know they've got four days to prep, and can make the trip a night or two before the game.

If there's no willing FBS teams, why the heck not?

You May Like

Effrem Reed

Georgia Southern reportedly losing newly-hired running backs coach to Michigan State

The 29-year-old Effrem Reed went from a Sun Belt GA to a Big Ten position coach in two years' time.

57 minutes ago
goodman

Sources: Jim Mora tabbing former Penn State wideout for key off-field role

Mora is adding Andrew Goodman to his director of football operations

16 hours ago
Chuck Martin

Sources: Miami, Chuck Martin have multiple openings as options arise for assistants

The Redhawks are coming off a season-ending bowl win to cap a 7-6 campaign.

17 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars reportedly line up interviews with pair of Super Bowl coaches as search for Urban Meyer's replacement begins

After whiffing violently on lightning rod rookie Urban Meyer, the Jags are interested in non-controversial NFL veterans for their next head coach.

20 hours ago
Billy-Napier-1

Sources: Florida, Billy Napier targeting prominent NFL assistants, SEC DFO for key staff positions

Napier and the Florida Gators are seeking to finalize Napier's first staff

Dec 23, 2021
TaylorMazzone

Taylor Mazzone reportedly lands FCS coordinator opportunity

Taylor Mazzone has climbed the coaching ladder at a number of stops where he's been able to learn under his dad, Noel, and now he's reportedly getting a chance to call the shots himself.

Dec 23, 2021
Nevada chrome

Sources: Nevada turning to NAIA coordinator to run defense

Former Nevada linebacker and GA Mike Bethea will return to Reno to run the defense, sources tell FootballScoop.

Dec 23, 2021
Shiel Wood

Sources: Jon Sumrall has his defensive coordinator at Troy

After helping Army to 18 wins in two seasons, Shiel Wood is off to lead the defense at Troy.

Dec 23, 2021