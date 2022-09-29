Hugh Freeze and others have enjoyed the message so much, they've shared it via social media platforms

I'm not quite sure where originated, but there is a screenshot of an open letter to parents "from a high school coach" that is making some waves around social media.

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, who got his start as a head coach at the high school ranks at Briarcrest HS (TN) recently is one of the more prominent coaches I've seen share its message.

The letter reads:

I teach your son in school, I coach him on the field, I spent 6 quality hours with your son each day. I talk to his other teachers about his grades and set up tutoring when needed. We discuss behavior and discipline when needed. We talk about relationships with girls, friends, God and you, the parents.

I pick him up and take him home and sometimes have to go out late to keep him out of trouble. I buy him lunch and snacks when he forgets to ask you for lunch money. I monitor his social media postings and online activity. I invite and talk to colleges that fit him and his needs. I write recommendations to community leaders for those not going to college.

I pray for him daily Sometimes I put him above my own family time. I tell him "I love you" because I do.

For a lot of my boys, I AM YOU.

BTW, I apologize for always calling the "wrong play" or playing the "wrong kid" on Friday Nights. I'll work on that.