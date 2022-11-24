An SEC assistant, sitting head coaches and a pro coach in mix with UAB Blazers' coaching search

It might be the opening most easy to forget.

Not because it isn’t a good job, and not because it isn’t in a football-crazed area of the United States.

It’s just that UAB technically has been open for so long – since Bill Clark’s retirement blindsided both the Blazers’ administration and the college football world in late June.

Bryant Vincent has guided the Blazers to a chance at bowl eligibility, despite the sudden flux in the preseason, heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs are likewise in a transition season and could be ripe for the Blazers to upend en route to bowl eligibility.

Sources with knowledge of the UAB search, view Vincent as a candidate; but not at the top of the list – despite formally interviewing this week for the top spot on a permanent basis.

Where does the UAB search seem pointed?



Well, to the professional ranks. Seriously.

In fact, multiple sources tell FootballScoop that USFL head coach Skip Holtz, leader of the Birmingham Stallions, has emerged as a central target in the Blazers’ search for their next head coach. However, other candidates and factors are still being considered.

Further, UAB athletics director Mark Ingram has had extensive discussions with Tom Herman and Dan Mullen; but at this time both appear to have passed on the opportunity.

For a good amount of time it had appeared Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton was the leader and the job could still come back to him; however, sources with direct knowledge tell FootballScoop that Helton is both being wooed to stay at WKU with a revamped contract and also a potential candidate at another post.

Beyond that, UAB has absolutely conducted an exhaustive search under Ingram, himself a desired candidate in multiple athletics circles after getting a look in Auburn’s search for its next athletics director before the Tigers hired John Cohen.

Don’t rule out Ingram being a factor in other A.D. searches.

But in Ingram’s search for UAB’s next head coach, he’s spoken with an assistant head coach at a major Southeastern Conference power and a sitting head coach from a 2021 Football Championship Subdivision team, among others.

UAB would like to wrap this search up shortly after the Blazers play their final game Saturday. Stay tuned as this one might take another turn or two before coming to an end.

