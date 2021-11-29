Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
November 30, 2021

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer

An update at Washington, where Kalen DeBoer's name continues to trend.
Monday afternoon update> 

Washington has now named Kalen DeBoer their new head coach. 

Original article> 

Sources tell FootballScoop that Washington continues to go through the process doing their due diligence on him and other candidates. 

We reported yesterday that we would be surprised if he was not the Huskies choice, and all indications are today that a deal to bring him to UW could be coming to fruition soon.

Sources shared with us early on in the process that DeBoer was a prime target and we shared just a few days ago how he had emerged as a strong candidate for the job. 

At Fresno State, DeBoer just wrapped up a 9-3 second season at Fresno State after going 3-3 in his first year with the program.

DeBoer previously compiled an impressive 67-3 mark leading the Sioux falls program for five seasons, where he won three NAIA national titles and led the program to four straight national title games.

Previous stops for DeBoer include as the offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois (FCS), Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and Indiana before returning to lead the Bulldogs after mentor Jeff Tedford stepped away.

Overall as a head coach, he would head to Washington with a record of 79-9 overall.

When was the last time a college football program could say that two of their three last hires (Chris Petersen and now DeBoer) both had win percentages as college head coaches of 88% or more?

UPDATE >> Bryan Fischer is reporting the deal is done, and DeBoer is headed to Washington.

WashingtonFresno Statekalen deboer

