An update on Mario Cristobal and Miami...

There has been a lot of chatter today around Mario Cristobal and Miami, here's the latest.

Despite the fact that Manny Diaz is still in place as the head coach at Miami and is out with his staff visiting recruits in their homes, earlier today there were reports that Mario Cristobal was nearing a deal to leave Oregon and take over in Coral Gables.

Cristobal played for the Hurricanes from 1989-92 and later served his alma mater as an assistant.

According to the reports circulating, it's a move that is messily attempting to come together without an athletic director to lead the charge, as the Hurricanes dismissed Blake James back in mid-November.

Some of the reports from this morning shared that Miami and the 'Canes were in the late stages of negotiations on a 5-year deal worth about $8 million annually to lure him out of Eugene, and that Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich would be heading south as well as the school's new athletic director.

Cristobal has had an extension from Oregon on his desk to take into consideration as well (per reports), as he just wrapped up a 10-win season heading into their bowl game and is 35-13 with two Pac-12 titles in four full seasons (counting the shortened 2020 season) leading the program.

However, there appears to be some clarity on the situation within sight, according to a report.

Ross Dellenger shares tonight that Cristobal has a deadline of midday Monday to accept the job, and if he declines they'll move forward with Manny Diaz.

What a bizarre situation.

Dellenger adds that a final decision on an athletic director will be made after the head coaching situation is resolved.

If that seems a bit backwards and the whole situation seems completely unprofessional to you, my friends, you are not alone.

Sources tell us that Cristobal is working and recruiting as normal for the Ducks, and there is a lot of belief that he remains at Oregon.

In the midst of a coaching change season where there are few surprises, the situation in Coral Gables continues to be an interesting one to monitor.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.