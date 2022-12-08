Skip to main content

An update on Stanford's search

Sources confirm that former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has reportedly emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job, along with Sacramento State (FCS) head coach Troy Taylor.

Stewart Mandel first shared the news this afternoon. 

It's unknown at this time whether there are other finalists.

Garret most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants in 2020 and 2021 before he was ultimately let go in late November of last year.

In about a decade leading the Cowboys, Garrett went 85-67, with three first-place finishes in the NFC East.

An NFL coaching veteran, with stops with the Dolphins, Cowboys and Giants dating back to 2005, Garrett has never coached at the collegiate level.

Taylor has done an impressive job at Sacramento State and has been on the radar for a few FBS job opportunities this off season.

He took over the Hornets heading into the 2019 season, and promptly led them to a 9-4 record, and has captured Big Sky Coach of the Year honors twice in his short tenure (2019 and 2021).

Taylor currently has Sac State at 12-0 and in the FCS quarterfinals where they will take on a solid 11-1 Incarnate Word program.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

golesh-usf

Sources: Golesh's South Florida staff finds two key offensive assistants

Golesh is bringing a pair of Tennessee Vols staffers with him to Tampa

By John Brice
UNA

Sources: North Alabama, Dearmon tabbing former FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year finalist as new defensive coordinator

Brock Caraboa has climbed from the NAIA ranks to FCS football

By John Brice
Jimbo Fisher

Report: Texas A&M never considered buying out Jimbo Fisher amid disastrous 2022 season

Fisher's $86 million buyout -- four times the highest figure on record -- would only be the start of the costs associated with changing head coaches.

By Zach Barnett
Phil Longo UNC

Phil Longo to be Luke Fickell's offensive coordinator at Wisconsin

Longo, a Broyles Award semifinalist, is set to join Luke Fickell at Wisconsin.

By Doug Samuels
Lance Taylor new

Sources: Western Michigan search further dials in on Lance Taylor, offer expected

Taylor has a strong football pedigree with history at Alabama, Notre Dame, Stanford

By John Brice
PJ Fleck

PJ Fleck inks new contract through 2029

PJ Fleck signs new contract with Gophers after 8-4 campaign.

By Doug Samuels
UTRGV

A University of Texas school is launching college football to “Rally the Valley”

The Football Championship Subdivision program is touting new facilities, top-line salaries and resources

By John Brice
satt-cincy

Sources: Scott Satterfield's Cincinnati staff taking shape with key additions

Satterfield is bringing top young defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, additional on- and off-the-field personnel with him to the Bearcats

By John Brice