An update on Stanford's search

Sources confirm that former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has reportedly emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job, along with Sacramento State (FCS) head coach Troy Taylor.

Stewart Mandel first shared the news this afternoon.

It's unknown at this time whether there are other finalists.

Garret most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants in 2020 and 2021 before he was ultimately let go in late November of last year.

In about a decade leading the Cowboys, Garrett went 85-67, with three first-place finishes in the NFC East.

An NFL coaching veteran, with stops with the Dolphins, Cowboys and Giants dating back to 2005, Garrett has never coached at the collegiate level.

Taylor has done an impressive job at Sacramento State and has been on the radar for a few FBS job opportunities this off season.

He took over the Hornets heading into the 2019 season, and promptly led them to a 9-4 record, and has captured Big Sky Coach of the Year honors twice in his short tenure (2019 and 2021).



Taylor currently has Sac State at 12-0 and in the FCS quarterfinals where they will take on a solid 11-1 Incarnate Word program.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.