Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Publish date:

An update on the lawsuit involving Rich Rod, Arizona, and his former administrative assistant

After a four year saga dating back to his final few months at Arizona, there's a final decision on the lawsuit between a former Rich Rod administrative assistant, the former head coach, and the school.
Author:

Back in 2017, a former administrative assistant for Rich Rodriguez at Arizona made allegations regarding sexual harassment, a hostile workplace, and that Rodriguez had an affair that she was forced to keep secret.

That lawsuit was recently dismissed, and most importantly to note - no settlement was paid by Rodriguez or the University to settle the case, as both sides only paid their own costs and attorney fees, Adam Rittenberg shared late last night.

The dismissal of the lawsuit brings to an end a four-year ordeal that dragged Rodriguez's name through the mud for the final few months of his tenure as the head coach of the Wildcats. 

The assistant chose not to cooperate with the school's investigation, and the school ultimately found that they could not substantiate the allegations made. Arizona decided that they were uncomfortable with the "direction and climate of the football program" at the time, and Rich Rod was let go at Arizona in early January of 2018. He left with an overall mark of  43-35 in six seasons and after winning 10 games over his final two seasons. 

A few weeks after he was officially let go, the administrative assistant filed a $8.5 million notice of claim against Arizona (her second lawsuit after the first was dismissed as well after the proper procedure was not followed) stating that they were liable for the head coach's conduct.

After learning that the case has been dismissed, Arizona shared the following with ESPN:

"The University has consistently maintained that this lawsuit lacked merit. We are extremely pleased that [Rodriguez's former assistant] apparently has reached a similar conclusion and has voluntarily dismissed her complaint without any settlement agreement or payment being made between the parties."

Rodriguez's attorney added the following:

"This brings closure to a 4-year saga, affirming what we have maintained from the beginning -- that the plaintiff fabricated claims of harassment in an attempt to exact a large financial settlement. The scheme failed. She did not receive a single cent from my client or UA. Unfortunately, Coach Rodriguez paid a steep reputational price as the subject of publicized false allegations. As an added cost, his wife, Rita, and their children, as well as former UA staff members and players, were unnecessarily harmed."

Rich Rod spent one season as the offensive coordinator on Matt Luke's staff at Ole Miss in 2019 and prior to this season joined Terry Bowden's staff at ULM, where his son Rhett, a transfer from Arizona, is playing quarterback.

Head here to read the full run-down from Rittenberg.

Tags
terms:
ArizonaRich Rodriguez

You May Like

Nuggets

#Nuggets: The biggest Michigan-Michigan State game ever, a major opportunity for Georgia, and a spotlight game for Sonny

The headliner is East Lansing, but this weekend sees plenty up for grabs for numerous teams.

1 minute ago
USA Football for all

USA Football shifting priorities, seeking to get Flag Football in the Olympics

24 minutes ago
Nick Saban mad

On the cusp of 70, Alabama coach Nick Saban shares how much longer he may coach

Having won six national titles at Alabama, Saban says he isn't slowing down

22 hours ago
Matt Wells

Winning Box Scores: Week 8

Why did Texas Tech fire Matt Wells now? A study of the Kansas State game explains why

23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 11.13.26 AM

When asked about Mel Tucker and LSU, Tom Izzo nails the dilemma of modern-day coaches

Tom Izzo is familiar with being a hot name in coaching searches over the years, but has ultimately decided each time to stay in East Lansing, so when asked about Mel Tucker being connected to the vacancy at LSU his words about the dilemma facing coaches today ring especially true.

Oct 27, 2021
Joe Lee Dunn

College coaching veteran Joe Lee Dunn has passed

The coaching profession lost a legend with the passing of Joe Lee Dunn, a forty year veteran with multiple SEC stops as a defensive coordinator.

Oct 26, 2021
Deion Sanders

Update on Deion Sanders; Coach Prime remains sidelined after foot surgery

Coach Prime is dealing with some complications from his foot surgery last month and unable to coach his Jackson State Tigers' squad right now.

Oct 26, 2021
image001

EdjVarsity - Best and Worst Coaching Decisions and Execution (Week 7)

Oct 26, 2021