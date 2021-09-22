September 22, 2021
An update on USC's interest in James Franklin

As USC athletic director Mike Bohn begins to evaluate the lay of the land as they search for their next head coach, sources tell FootballScoop Penn State head coach James Franklin is high on Bohn's list. On the podcast below we go into more detail.

On the latest FootballScoop Podcast our crew shares what we're hearing on this search specific to James Franklin. 

On the podcast we discuss the level of interest from USC, how USC might deal with leaks, who is actually talking at this point, where James' focus is and more. 

